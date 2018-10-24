POLL: Do you support proportional representation for B.C.?

British Columbians are being asked whether they want to switch from the current first-past-the-post electoral system to proportional representation. What do you think?
Authorities say his remains were found by a hiker, and foul play has been ruled out
Fall fundraiser at University of Victoria raises $56,000
Fifth day of disrupted flights out of Victoria in past week
“We are heartbroken to confirm that our beloved Ben Kilmer was found on October 17, 2018…”
Stompin’ Tom classic to be honoured this weekend when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Winnipeg Jets
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public's help in locating the…
BCSC panel finds Steven Maxwell, Alan and Jerry Braun took money from two investors in a fraudulent investment scheme
Second-largest donation in the foundation’s history to be used for new program
Darcy Hickey bought the $1-million ticket back in July, and it had been sitting in an envelope
Rate increase will likely mean buyers take a more cautious approach
Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP Sheila Malcolmson will seek provincial NDP nomination in coming byelection
Read the statement from family of missing Vancouver Island man Ben Kilmer
Dr. Juanita Crook, a Kelowna oncologist, has seen 100 per cent success using brachytherapy to treat breast cancer in some patients.
Father of a child with disabilities suggests solutions for parking design flaws
Officers didn’t commit any offence, says police watchdog office
Controversial aluminum BC Ferries vessels ’big white elephants covered in dust,’ eyewitness says
VicPD were trying to find man last seen on Aug. 18
The contest is part of their #BeSeenHalloween initiative to encourage highly visible costumes