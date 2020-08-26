Students in B.C. head back to school on Sept. 10. (Shutterstock)

POLL: Do you think the province is taking all the necessary precautions in its plans for students to return to school?

B.C. students head back to class Sept. 10

  • Aug. 26, 2020 2:30 p.m.
  • Poll

The clock is ticking on students’ return to class in British Columbia. But instead of stocking up on notebooks and other supplies and making plans for school lunches, children and their parents are making preparations on how to best deal with the risks associated with COVID-19.

The province has delayed the return to public school classroom until Sept. 10 in order to give teachers more time to prepare for the “new normal” of schooling due to the ongoing pandemic.

ALSO READ: Return to school to be delayed, says B.C. Education Minister

In recent weeks, the BC Teachers’ Federation and vocal parents groups have called for the province to hit the brakes on returning to school, citing concerns on how physical distancing and other safety precautions will work. Greater Victoria teachers and other unions are calling for an expanded mandate for masks.

And when the first bell rings to usher in a new school year, the classrooms awaiting students could look much different.

ALSO READ: From masks to cohorting, a guide to back-to-school rules across the country

Students will be sorted into learning groups to reduce the number of people they come in contact with. For elementary and middle school students, groups will be no larger than 60 people. Secondary school groups will be capped at 120. Students and staff don’t need to maintain physical distancing within their learning group, but contact should be minimized. Outside the group, physical distancing is required. Students should be more spaced out in classrooms. The province is urging schools to stagger recess, lunch and class transition times and take students outside whenever possible.

Students and staff will not be required to wear masks in schools, but the province says it’s a “personal choice that will always be respected.” It says provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry recommends non-medical masks be worn by adults and older students when they are unable to physically distance like in hallways and on buses. Middle and high school students are asked to wear masks on buses. Students should be assigned seats, and a transparent barrier may be used to separate the driver.

Do you think everything possible is being done to make the return to school as safe as it can be? Take our poll and let us know what you think.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

Head of local chamber says Sidney’s ‘complacent days are over’ after possible COVID-19 exposures

Local retail expert says possible exposures damage Sidney’s reputation

Learning groups, scattered lunches new norm for Greater Victoria students

SD61 announces plan for 2020-2021 school year

Rare white orca spotted near Sooke two weeks after hunting in Alaska

Tl’uk, whose Coast Salish name means Moon, is back in B.C. waters

Undercover Victoria drug trafficking investigation leaves 17 people facing 18 charges

Five people arrested, 12 still wanted on warrants

Tourism drop takes toll on Sooke businesses

‘I’ve written off this year,’ says whale watching company owner

COVID-19: Most secondary students in person at B.C. schools

Province approves 60 school district pandemic plans

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Aug. 25

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you think the province is taking all the necessary precautions in its plans for students to return to school?

B.C. students head back to class Sept. 10

B.C. reports 62 cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

There are currently 21 people in hospital, seven of whom are in ICU

Suspect arrested after allegedly fleeing from Nanaimo RCMP in pickup and on foot

Staff sergeant says suspect made Olympic efforts to try to get away from law enforcement

NBA postpones all games tonight after players protest

Decision to protest comes in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake last weekend in Wisconsin

Not all parents may be told of COVID cases linked to their children’s school, health officials say

Focus will be on speaking to those ‘considered likely or potentially exposed to COVID-19’

School advocates hope new federal funding can assist B.C. schools with more flexibility

B.C. will receive $242.36 million as part of the newly created Safe Return to Class fund

B.C. dads file suit against province over back-to-school COVID plan

Bernard Trest and Gary Shuster say it’s ‘unconscionable’ to reopen schools without more risk mitigation

Most Read