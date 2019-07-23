POLL: Do you use a food delivery app?

  Jul. 23, 2019 3:30 p.m.
  • Poll

With modern life becoming more hectic with each passing day and so much to do around Greater Victoria in the summertime, there’s no shortage of reasons to skip spending time over a hot stove.

And while ride-hailing apps like Uber still seem like a ways down the road, the use of food delivery apps are becoming more common around Greater Victoria.

READ MORE: UBER Eats food delivery launches in Greater Victoria

We thought we would check with our readers to see how many have used a food delivery app. Take our poll and let us know what you think.

POLL: Do you carry reusable shopping bags?

