B.C.’s total number of COVID-19 cases jumped to 186 Wednesday, as 83 cases were added to the public health database and three more people died after contracting the novel coronavirus.

ALSO READ: B.C. coronavirus cases jump by 83, public health emergency declared

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday she has declared a public health emergency as a result of the rising number of cases.

Is the public health crisis taking a toll on your life? Take our poll and share your view.

How much of an impact is the COVID-19 outbreak having on your daily life?