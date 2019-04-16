POLL: How often does your family use BC Ferries?

Navigating the lineups for BC Ferries is a way of life for many Vancouver Islanders on a long weekend.

To help ease the holiday rush, BC Ferries has announced 89 extra sailings over the Easter weekend, with 70 of those sailings running between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay. BC Ferries encourages customers with advance bookings to arrive at the terminal 30-60 minutes before their departure time. They recommend walk-on passengers arrive 45 minutes early.

With so many Greater Victoria residents dependent on a link with the Mainland, we thought we’d ask our readers how often their family ride the ferry. Take our poll and let us know what you think.