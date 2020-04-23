The streets of downtown Victoria are quieter than usual in the wake of physical isolation mandates from the provincial and federal governments. (Arnold Lim / Black Press)

POLL: Which of the COVID-19 restrictions would you like to see ended first?

  • Apr. 23, 2020 8:30 a.m.
  • Poll

It seems no part of our daily lives has escaped the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schools and offices closed, people working from their homes, festivals and sporting events cancelled, and shoppers and pedestrians scrambling to keep a safe social distance from those around them.

Dr. Bonny Henry says non-essential services need to plan for how to re-open safely as the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic flattens in B.C.

The provincial health officer made the comment while answering questions about B.C. opening up some services that have closed due to COVID-19 risk. As of Tuesday, there were 596 active confirmed cases of the virus in B.C.

ALSO READ: Businesses must be part of the re-opening plan when COVID-19 rules relax: Dr. Henry

While health officials have repeatedly said restrictions will remain fully in place for April, and are unlikely to loosen in May, Henry said businesses need to get ready to figure out how – and if – they can re-open in the “new normal” that B.C. will live with until a vaccine is developed.

B.C.’s top doctor say the province could begin lifting social contact restrictions in the province in the middle of May, but warns that life won’t be the same until there is a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

ALSO READ: B.C. could see some COVID-19 restrictions eased by mid-May: Health officials

“Like we have done already, we are going to develop an evidence-based, thoughtful plan for our way forward,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said during a news conference on Friday (April 17).

“It is essential that everyone in B.C. continue to practise what we have been doing: our physical distancing for the near future.”

B.C. saw its first case of the novel coronavirus in January, after a traveller returned to the province from overseas.

What former activity do you miss the most? Take our poll and let us know which COVID-19 restriction you would like to see ended first.

