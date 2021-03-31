POLL: Would you get the AstraZeneca vaccine if you were able to get vaccinated early?

While most COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed to those in their 70s or with chronic health conditions, some British Columbians have been offered the chance to move up the queue.

British Columbians between the ages of 55 and 65 in the Lower Mainland will be able to get the AstraZeneca vaccine from their local pharmacist starting Wednesday (March 31). The province said that Immunize BC is partnering with community pharmacies in the Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health regions to try and combat the recent spike in COVID cases. If people aged 55 to 65 wait for their turn in the age-based vaccine rollout, they are unlikely to get the jab before late April or May.

Earlier in the week Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) recommended pausing administration of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to those under the age of 55 due to fears of recipients getting a rare type of blood clot called vaccine-induced prothrombotic immune thrombocytopenia (VIPIT).

Four vaccines, developed by Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, have been authorized for use in Canada to date. As of March 31, more than 5.6 million vaccine doses had been administered in Canada, with more than 724,000 in B.C.

Would you get the AstraZeneca vaccine if you were able to get vaccinated early? Take our poll and let us know.

