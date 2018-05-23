READER POLL: Have you or do you plan to use City of Victoria bike lanes on Pandora Ave. or Fort St.?

Weigh in with your opinion on the latest Victoria News web poll

The opening May 27 of the new Fort Street dedicated two-way bike lanes marks the next phase of the City of Victoria’s Biketoria plan put into motion.

The construction of the lanes on Fort and Pandora Avenue have been a source of much conversation and debate, over the cost, the need for such projects and other things less related to the actual topic.

We’d like to know whether you’ve used or plan to use city-built dedicated bike lanes. Weigh in on our reader’s web poll below and make your vote count.



Have you or do you plan to use City of Victoria bike lanes on Pandora Ave. or Fort St.?

You can find results from our last web poll here, and by clicking on View Results.