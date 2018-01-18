WEB POLL: Do the recent needle prick incidents have you worried for your safety or that of your family?

We invite you to share your opinion with fellow Victoria News readers

A second needle in a week was found sharp-end up in a Johnson Street planter recently. The woman who found it was pricked the first time but saw this one in time. Courtesy of the Victoria Police Department

Victoria recently saw three people pricked by hypodermic needles in the span of a week.

One of those incidents was found to be a case of someone injecting themselves for medical purposes, one saw a woman pricked while brushing a paper bag containing a needle out of her dog’s mouth. In the third case, a woman was pricked by a needle placed sharp-side up in a planter, then found another needle in a similar spot a week later, likely put there by someone with malicious intent.

