WEB POLL: Do the recent needle prick incidents have you worried for your safety or that of your family?

Victoria recently saw three people pricked by hypodermic needles in the span of a week.
One of those incidents was found to be a case of someone injecting themselves for medical purposes, one saw a woman pricked while brushing a paper bag containing a needle out of her dog’s mouth. In the third case, a woman was pricked by a needle placed sharp-side up in a planter, then found another needle in a similar spot a week later, likely put there by someone with malicious intent.
