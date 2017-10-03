MURDER TRIAL: Jury to be sequestered this afternoon

Kaela Mehl stands outside the Victoria Law Courts Thursday morning holding hands with a friend. Mehl is on trial for the first degree murder of her 18-month-old daughter Charlotte who died in September 2015. Mehl has plead not guilty to the charges. The trial continues. (Lauren Boothby/VICTORIA NEWS)

A Victoria jury will be sequestered later this afternoon to determine whether Kaela Janine Mehl, 34, is guilty of first degree murder.

The court heard final submissions this morning from defence lawyer Jeremy Mills, and Crown lawyer Kimberly Henders Miller. This afternoon, Justice Joyce DeWitt-Van Oosten will deliver her instructions to the jury on how they may interpret evidence and charge Mehl.

Mehl is charged with first degree murder in the death of her 18-month-old-daughter Charlotte Cunningham.

More to come.

