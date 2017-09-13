MURDER TRIAL: Recordings give glimpse into relationship between accused and ex-husband

Victoria’s Kaela Mehl on trial in the death of her 18-month old daughter

The first-degree murder trial of city woman Kaela Mehl in the death of her 18-month-old daughter is continuing this week at Victoria Law Courts. Victoria News files

Kaela Mehl’s first-degree murder trial continued this morning as the jury heard more audio recordings, including a phone conversation with a Saanich police officer, that highlighted a heated custody battle between Mehl and ex-husband Daniel Cunningham over their 18-month-old daughter Charlotte.

The Victoria toddler was killed in September 2015. Mehl has pleaded not guilty to the charge but court heard this week that she fed the child sleeping pills mixed into yogurt and later smothered her.

VicPD’s Const. Mark Knoop introduced the recordings as he explained how he, as a tech crimes officer, removed audio and other digital files from confiscated phones and recording devices belonging to Mehl, Cunningham and Mehl’s mother, Leanna Comis. Knoop described to the jury the methods he used to recover data and determine its accuracy, including date and time, contents, and the devices and phone numbers used to send and receive text messages and emails.

The jury also heard a recording of a phone conversation between Mehl and a Saanich police officer, who gave her a word of caution.

“Before you get too excited, I’m going to give you a little bit of advice,” the officer was heard saying. He advised her that if she and Cunningham continued to “push the issue,” the police would have to get involved, and “one of you is going to go to jail” or their daughter will be taken away.

“If that’s what you want, keep going,” the officer said. “I’m appealing to your common sense … I’m not taking sides, I told [Cunningham] the exact same thing.”

Another of the recordings played today again highlighted the tumultuous custody battle the couple were having over their daughter.

“You have been nothing but abusive this whole time, which is why we are here,” Mehl told Cunningham. “Daniel, just blow.”

By blow, she referred to the breathalyzer test she requested Cunningham to take when he picked up and dropped off his daughter from visitation. He told the court yesterday that he was to take a breathalyzer test when he first arrived, and a second one five minutes later to confirm the reading, which he said always showed a zero alcohol level.

Today on cross-examination, defense counsel questioned Knoop about the text messages he had recovered, asking if he knew who authored them.

“If you’re asking me if there is any way of knowing who was there typing the message, I have no idea,” Knoop responded.

The jury is expected to hear some of these texts and emails read in court this afternoon.

More to come.

