Brazilian software company expands to Victoria

A global software development company is settling into Victoria this month, with plans to grow their workforce to more than 100 employees in the coming years.

Daitan Group will begin operations with 10 employees, and offer Canadian hires the opportunity to gain experience working in Brazil, where the company has its main headquarters and operations centre.

“We are excited to welcome the Daitan Group to our community. Daitan Group is a prime example of the ideal type of company SIPP works to attract—it’s a values-driven, innovative, growing company that believes in putting their employees first and creating a healthy work environment. We helped Daitan Group analyze the opportunity in the region,” says South Island Prosperity Project (SIPP) CEO Emilie de Rosenroll.

“We knew Daitan Group would be a good fit, and their decision to move here reflects Greater Victoria’s ability to compete in the broader Cascadia/Pacific Northwest region.”

Daitan Group CEO Augusto Cavalcanti, along with members of the Daitan team, first visited BC in August 2017 to explore whether Greater Victoria would be a suitable location to serve their substantial client-base in the USA.

“We chose Victoria for many reasons, including its ideal location in the Pacific Northwest region, the strength of its tech sector and universities we can partner with, as well as, proximity to many of our USA clients. In addition, this location is very attractive to our employees as a place to live and raise their families. With the help of SIPP, we were able to navigate the logistical challenges that come with opening a new office, hiring local services and personnel, as well as, moving employees and their families from Brazil,” says Cavalcanti. “We look forward to the future of Daitan in Greater Victoria.”

As a winner of Great Place to Work® for seven consecutive years, Daitan chose to locate to Greater Victoria after extensive consultation with SIPP. Their North American headquarters is in San Ramon, CA.

Being the region’s economic development partnership, one of SIPP’s objectives is to boost the local economy by attracting new companies and investments to the region.



