(File photo)

Brazilian software company expands to Victoria

Daitan Group has plans to grow operations to more than 100 employees

A global software development company is settling into Victoria this month, with plans to grow their workforce to more than 100 employees in the coming years.

Daitan Group will begin operations with 10 employees, and offer Canadian hires the opportunity to gain experience working in Brazil, where the company has its main headquarters and operations centre.

“We are excited to welcome the Daitan Group to our community. Daitan Group is a prime example of the ideal type of company SIPP works to attract—it’s a values-driven, innovative, growing company that believes in putting their employees first and creating a healthy work environment. We helped Daitan Group analyze the opportunity in the region,” says South Island Prosperity Project (SIPP) CEO Emilie de Rosenroll.

“We knew Daitan Group would be a good fit, and their decision to move here reflects Greater Victoria’s ability to compete in the broader Cascadia/Pacific Northwest region.”

RELATED: South Island Prosperity Project brings Victoria to international AI stage

Daitan Group CEO Augusto Cavalcanti, along with members of the Daitan team, first visited BC in August 2017 to explore whether Greater Victoria would be a suitable location to serve their substantial client-base in the USA.

“We chose Victoria for many reasons, including its ideal location in the Pacific Northwest region, the strength of its tech sector and universities we can partner with, as well as, proximity to many of our USA clients. In addition, this location is very attractive to our employees as a place to live and raise their families. With the help of SIPP, we were able to navigate the logistical challenges that come with opening a new office, hiring local services and personnel, as well as, moving employees and their families from Brazil,” says Cavalcanti. “We look forward to the future of Daitan in Greater Victoria.”

As a winner of Great Place to Work® for seven consecutive years, Daitan chose to locate to Greater Victoria after extensive consultation with SIPP. Their North American headquarters is in San Ramon, CA.

Being the region’s economic development partnership, one of SIPP’s objectives is to boost the local economy by attracting new companies and investments to the region.


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Plans for new Saanich housing development don’t include affordable housing

Just Posted

Smash your leftover Halloween pumpkin in Greater Victoria

Drop it from a tall building or shoot it from a slingshot

Turn your clocks back: Daylight Saving time ends Sunday

Don’t forget to turn back your clock, change your batteries

Why are fire trucks across Greater Victoria different colours?

Many municipalities have diverted from the traditional ‘fire engine red’

Experience Oak Bay artists’ home studios this weekend

Local artisans welcome families to their neighbourhood meet and greets

Plans for new Saanich housing development don’t include affordable housing

Designing architect Alan Lowe said proposal consistent with community plan

Fashion Fridays: 5 Ways to Wear Your Turtleneck

Kim XO lets you know how to take back control of your closet during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Human remains tied to convicted B.C. killer

Discovery came as police probe murder of Kamloops man Troy Gold

POLL: Do you have a family doctor?

A new urgent care centre is set to open in Langford on… Continue reading

Marine Detective reveals new humpback feeding strategy

Researchers first to record “trap-feeding” method around the North Island waters

William Shatner’s on a musical mission, despite not being able to really sing

Shatner wasn’t the only ‘Star Trek’ actor to release what would later be considered a camp classic

One last search for missing Kamloops man before snow falls

The parents of Ryan Shtuka have returned to Sun Peaks before winter

Funeral to be held for 97-year-old synagogue attack victim

The suspect, Robert Bowers, pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges that could result in a death sentence

Canadian astronaut who flew to space but faced biggest challenges on solid ground

Dave Williams was three years away from the planned 2007 space station mission, but suddenly everything was on hold.

2 from Alberta found dead in vehicle in B.C. Kootenays

Police assisting B.C. Coroners Service, say there is no danger to the public

Most Read