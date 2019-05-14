Byron Chard takes on the position of president and CEO of Chard Development

David Chard assumes the role of executive director and founder of Chard Development on Friday. Byron Chard takes on the position of president and CEO.

Under David’s 25 years of leadership, Chard Development has grown from a full-service development consulting practice into a merchant developer with over 1.3 million square feet of residential and commercial development completed. To date, Chard has delivered over 800 homes to residents of Vancouver and Victoria, with 575 more now under construction.

Formerly Chard’s chief financial officer, Byron assumes responsibility for the day-to-day operation and management of Chard Development.

READ ALSO: Saanich set to raise development cost charges by 180 per cent

“Since joining Chard Development in 2013, Byron has demonstrated a commitment to strategic growth, diversification and leadership,” said David Chard. “Under his dedicated guidance, Chard Development will more than double its portfolio of completed commercial and residential development by 2021.”

David will provide strategic direction, mentorship and corporate guidance to the team.

“Under Dave’s strong leadership, the company has established a high-performance culture grounded in mutual respect and ethical development; a loyal team of partners, trades and consultants; and a reputation for standards that exceed the ordinary,” said Byron Chard. “With his ongoing support, I look forward to continuing to grow Chard with the same high standards and commitment to integrity established by Dave.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter