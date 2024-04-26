Racial targeting ‘not ruled out’ in repeated B.C. stabbings, 1 of them fatal

White Rock media conference renews call for witnesses after man dies after 2nd stabbing in 3 days

Police say they are “not ruling out” the idea that South Asian men were specifically targeted in two high-profile stabbings in White Rock, Sunday and Tuesday.

Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) addressed media at a press conference Friday afternoon at Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Memorial Plaza, where the victim of the second stabbing, Kulwinder Singh Sohi, 26, died of his injuries on Tuesday night.

Singh was sitting on a bench by the beach when he was attacked from behind and stabbed multiple times. Pierotti said an altercation between the victim and suspect ensued, which led both to make their way up the walkway until Sohi collapsed near the train tracks.

Despite life-saving efforts from first responders who arrived just before 9:30 p.m., Sohi died on scene.

“This occurred in a very public location. From our video review, we know there were many witnesses in the area. If you were there or parked in the area, now is the time to call IHIT,” Pierotti said, in an earlier press release.

“We will continue to work tirelessly, supported by the White Rock members as well as the other I-Teams, to identify, locate and arrest the person responsible for this tragedy.”

Victims in both stabbings were South Asian. The suspect in both cases is described by police as a five-foot-eleven Black male in a grey hoodie and dark-coloured hat.

Pierotti reiterated IHIT’s call for witnesses in the area on Tuesday night to come forward, including those who may have dashcam footage from their vehicles.

The Tuesday incident was the second stabbing in the seaside city. It occurred roughly 500 metres away from the first stabbing on Sunday night (April 21). The victim of the first incident survived and is recovering at home.

“I understand there’s a lot of chatter on social media so I want to assure you that as new details and facts come to light, I will keep you well-informed,” White Rock Mayor Megan Knight said in a video statement Friday morning, posted to X.

At the media availability, Knight said that residents should think of the local businesses and people should still visit the waterfront to support them.

“If you can’t come down or you’re afraid, do some take-out or something,” she said.

The mayor added that she has full confidence in the police to find the suspect and in the meantime, she and her family will continue to visit the popular attraction and support local businesses.

A town hall meeting with White Rock RCMP on public safety will be held at the White Rock Community Centre on Tuesday, April 30 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

