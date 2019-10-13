New kids yoga class comes to Saanich. (Oxygen Yoga and Fitness Saanich/Instagram)

Calling all little yogis

Saanich yoga studio offering yoga classes for kids to encourage emotion control, healthy lifestyle

Yoga for youths comes to Saanich this fall.

Oxygen Yoga and Fitness on West Saanich Road offers a six-week after school yoga course for kids ages seven to 12. The trial program runs on Thursdays from 3:30 to 4:20 p.m. from Oct. 17 to Nov. 21.

There is no experience required, the room is not heated as it would be for hot yoga and the class is not about sitting still, explained owner Katrina Toronyi, who has two kids of her own.

The students will learn new skills for controlling their emotions, cultivating physical well-being and living a healthy lifestyle, she noted. The course focuses on making yoga fun and relatable to kids.

Toronyi noted that yoga for kids isn’t a groundbreaking concept. Research shows that yoga can improve concentration, emotion regulation and physical health in children.

While the class is aimed at kids, parents are welcome to join if their children need moral support. Students can also be dropped off and attend the class alone.

The kids yoga class isn’t full yet, so students can still register to hold a spot. Toronyi recommends calling or emailing the studio to register. The course runs for six weeks and is taught as a series so folks are encouraged to attend every class.

If all goes well, Toronyi hopes to bring kid yoga back in the spring.

