Yachts are coming into Nanaimo Harbour by the boatload as the craft are transferred from ports in the Caribbean, Florida and Mexico to B.C. the U.S. Pacific Northwest and Alaska. Many of the craft, unloaded Thursday, July 7, from the cargo ship AAL Genoa, are destined for Vancouver. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Cargo ship delivers boatload of boats to Nanaimo

More than 20 yachts brought from the Caribbean and Mexico

Cruise ships might not be stopping in Nanaimo, but craft you can cruise in are showing up by the boatload.

Longshoremen in Nanaimo unloaded a delivery of yachts from the deck of the cargo ship AAL Genoa earlier this month.

The ship arrived at the Port of Nanaimo Assembly Wharf on Wednesday, July 6, and began unloading operations, using the ship’s onboard cranes, to lift more than 20 yachts and set them gently in the water.

Capt. Satinder Singh, Port of Nanaimo vice-president of marine operations and harbour master, said in an e-mail to the News Bulletin that Nanaimo and Victoria are the preferred discharge locations for yachts being brought back to the West Coast because of DP World’s and the Island’s longshoremen’s experience with handling yachts.

“The majority of the yachts being transported by the yacht carriers utilizing Nanaimo are destined for Seattle or Alaska with a few staying in B.C.,” Singh said. “Of the 21 yachts discharged from the AAL Genoa, five will be imported into Canada and the balance will go to the U.S.A.”

Singh said yacht carriers’ main ports for loading are normally in Fort Lauderdale and Port Everglades in Florida, Costa Rica, and from La Paz and Ensenada in Mexico.

Of the yachts arriving, about 20 per cent are being imported, about 10 per cent are yachts returning after cruising in Mexico or the Caribbean, 20 per cent will be yachts being repositioned for cruising in B.C. or Alaska and the balance will be returning to Seattle or other Pacific Northwest locations after cruising in Mexico and the Caribbean. The owners of those vessels will often have some repair work done in B.C. before taking them home, he said.

“A large increase in yachts being shipped ‘home’ in 2020 and 2021 were due to COVID when the owners could not travel to Mexico or the Caribbean,” Singh said.

A second vessel, BBC Hudson, is scheduled to deliver another load of yachts next week.

READ ALSO: Port of Nanaimo and DP World sign 50-year shipping operations agreement


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BoatingBusinessTransportation

 

Yachts are coming into Nanaimo Harbour by the boatload as the craft are transferred from ports in the Caribbean, Florida and Mexico to B.C. the U.S. Pacific Northwest and Alaska. Many of the craft, unloaded Thursday, July 7, from the cargo ship AAL Genoa, are destined for Vancouver. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Yachts are coming into Nanaimo Harbour by the boatload as the craft are transferred from ports in the Caribbean, Florida and Mexico to B.C. the U.S. Pacific Northwest and Alaska. Many of the craft, unloaded Thursday, July 7, from the cargo ship AAL Genoa, are destined for Vancouver. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Yachts are coming into Nanaimo Harbour by the boatload as the craft are transferred from ports in the Caribbean, Florida and Mexico to B.C. the U.S. Pacific Northwest and Alaska. Many of the craft, unloaded Thursday, July 7, from the cargo ship AAL Genoa, are destined for Vancouver. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Previous story
B.C. farmers can access new funds to prepare for extreme weather

Just Posted

Thousands of spectators are expected for this year’s return of the Northwest Deuce Days car show to the Inner Harbour on Sunday (July 17). More than 1,000 vehicles are in town for the event. (Black Press Media file photo)
5 fun things to do this weekend in Greater Victoria

Lex Petrick, Sensei David Bentley, and Isaac Petrick are part of the team heading to Switzerland to compete in an international Kimura Shukokai Karate tournament. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Greater Victoria athletes heading to Switzerland for international karate tournament

Sooke Deputy Mayor Al Beddows will chair a special meeting on Tuesday, July 19, that will determine the future of the district’s official community plan. (Courtesy District of Sooke)
Sooke council has one final kick at the OCP can this term

The City of Langford has recently repainted bright red warning messages on several streets in the city and their wording has caused a stir on social media. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Block, do not: ‘Yoda’ message catches eye of Langford motorists