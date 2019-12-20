EV fast charger unveiled in Saanich powers coast-to-coast travel by electric vehicle

Petro-Canada’s ‘Electric Highway’ has more than 50 stations from B.C. to N.S.

Suncor Downstream strategy general manager Patrick Ritchie (far left), Suncor president and CEO Mark Little (centre left), Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes (far right), and EV Society chair and president Wilf Steimle (centre right) cut the ribbon at the unveiling of the newest fast EV charger in Saanich on Tuesday. (Supplied/Suncorp Inc.)

Two new electric vehicle (EV) fast chargers unveiled in Saanich mark the completion of Petro-Canada’s coast-to-coast network of EV fast chargers. EV drivers will now be able to cross the country with access to fast-charging stations along the Trans-Canada Highway from Victoria to Stewiacke, N.S.

Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes helped cut the ribbon at the Sayward Road/Pat Bay Highway Petro-Canada location for the unveiling of the final EV fast chargers in Petro-Canada’s so-called Electric Highway. “We wish to thank Petro-Canada for choosing Saanich as part of their Cross Canada Electric Highway and helping reduce [greenhouse gas] emissions in our municipality,” Haynes said.

“With more than 100,000 electric vehicles on the road in Canada and an average of 4,000 EVs added each month, we know that this is an important step in meeting the current and future driving needs of Canadians,” said president and CEO of Suncor Mark Little. “We want to be part of the total solution to meet energy demand and reduce the carbon footprint of the transportation system. Canada’s Electric Highway is one of the ways we are able to support the total solution.”

READ MORE: Saanich councillor raises the possibility of charging for plugging in electric vehicles

Haynes said the District of Saanich has the highest number of all-electric cars on Vancouver Island. “With the addition of these two new fast chargers by Petro-Canada, Saanich will now also have the greatest number of fast chargers at five with two here, one at Uptown and two at the Saanich Plaza on Vernon Avenue,” Haynes said.

A release from Suncor Energy Inc. said each charging station will have DC fast chargers with CHAdeMO and CCS/SAE connectors to support a broad selection of vehicles. The chargers can provide up to a 200-kilowatt charge, which the release said is enough to charge most EVs 80 per cent in less than half an hour. The units are also capable of 350-kilowatt charging, but would need upgrades in the future to do so.

READ MORE: Uptown to host the city’s first high-voltage car charging station

sophie.heizer@saanichnews.com

