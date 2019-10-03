You’ll find myriad home improvement, renovation and new product ideas at the 2019 Victoria Fall Home Expo at Pearkes Recreation Centre this weekend. (Black Press File Photo)

Fall Home Expo brings latest in home trends to Pearkes Recreation Centre

Close to 15,000 people are expected to visit the 150 exhibits

Looking for ideas to bring your home into the new decade with style? Perhaps you’re looking for some new tech to make your life a little easier.

Solutions to those problems and a whole lot more are available at the 2019 Victoria Fall Home Expo.

The free event returns to Saanich and is the best place to meet all the local vendors who can help answer home-owning questions.

Close to 15,000 people are expected to visit the 150 exhibits inside the Pearkes Community Centre over the weekend.

The economic impact of the expo is difficult to get a precise figure on, as many projects take multiple years to complete. Darcy Hope, show manager and president of Island-based Evergreen Exhibitions which runs the show, said the spending goes well beyond this weekend.

“If you think long term it might sound big, but these shows can end up having an economic impact of $50 million by the time all the projects are complete.”

READ ALSO: Residential construction activity slows across Greater Victoria

More and more homes are trying to incorporate technology into their houses for reasons like efficiency, security or just to be eco-friendly, Hope said.

“We see more tech exhibits, but it isn’t just tech you use. People want things that are produced more efficiently and with less waste.”

The show offers plenty of free giveaways, samples, in-booth demos and tutorials.

Hope also says the event is popular because it is a one-stop for building needs and provides a pressure-free environment.

Doors open Friday, Oct. 4 from 1 to 9 p.m., on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fall Home Expo brings latest in home trends to Pearkes Recreation Centre

Close to 15,000 people are expected to visit the 150 exhibits

