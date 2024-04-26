$50K raised for family of man fatally stabbed in White Rock

Victim’s brother says no more donations are needed

The brother of the man fatally stabbed in White Rock on Tuesday night (April 23) says an appeal for donations to help the family take his body home to India raised “much more than our expectations.”

Launched Wednesday, the crowdfunding effort generated more than $50,000 – through 893 donations – for the family of 26-year-old Kulwinder Singh Sohi, who died on White Rock’s East Beach waterfront at approximately 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. His killer remains at large.

In an update posted Thursday (April 25) to the gofundme page, Gurleen Singh Sohi thanked all who have contributed to the campaign, noting it “means a lot to us.”

He later asked that no more donations be made, disabled the donation function and appealed for “your prayers and blessings so that my brother soul rest in peace and we can get him justice.”

Gurleen Sohi also noted that a “gathering for justice” will be arranged for his brother, with details to be shared on social media.

Officials with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team say they will field media questions on the investigation this afternoon (Friday), during a 1 p.m. press conference at Chief Bernard Robert Charles Memorial Plaza.