Husky gas station at 984 South Island Hwy, Campbell River, Feb. 12, 2019.

Husky Energy to sell Prince George oil refinery to Tidewater

The refinery uses crude oil and condensate from B.C. and Alberta

Husky Energy Inc. has agreed to sell its light oil refinery in Prince George, B.C., for $215 million in cash plus adjustments to Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd.

Tidewater may also pay up to an additional $60 million over two years under certain contingencies.

The refinery uses crude oil and condensate from B.C. and Alberta to produce about 12,000 barrels per day of low-sulphur gasoline and diesel fuel.

The two Calgary-based companies say the refinery’s employees will be retained after the deal closes.

Tidewater says the Prince George region is generally in short supply of refined products.

READ MORE: Husky Energy looks to sell Prince George refinery, 500 retail locations

Husky will buy 90 per cent of the refinery’s diesel and gasoline capacity for five years, with prices subject to review, to supply its Husky retail gasoline stations and Husky retail partners.

The sale is part of Husky’s plan to focus on a series of physically linked assets in Western Canada as well as its offshore oil and gas production off Canada’s East Coast and in the Asia-Pacific region.

Husky said Friday that it continues to conduct a strategic review of its retail and commercial fuels businesses.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Celebrate national taco day in Victoria

Just Posted

Sooke does a good job living with wildlife: advocates

Wildlife advocates take the message to municipalities that culling doesn’t work

Ex-corporal released from custody after being sentenced for sexual assault, voyeurism charges

Colin McGregor has appealed a military judge’s decision

Saanich’s Uptown centre hosts its first Oktoberfest

The family-friendly event happens on Oct. 5

Celebrate national taco day in Victoria

These great local restaurants are serving up finger-licking cuisine

Tour de Rock cracks 1,000-kilometre mark on way to Sidney

Annual ride wraps up Friday after stops across Greater Victoria

WATCH: Greater Victoria’s top stories

A round-up of yesterday’s top stories

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of October 1

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you think the Global Climate Strike will spur governments to action on climate change?

They came from all walks of life and all age groups, flooding… Continue reading

Scientist finds fossil evidence of sabre-toothed cat in southern Alberta

Sabre-toothed cat fossil is a partial bone of one of the cat’s large forepaws

Rescued horse in Cowichan Valley goes from problem child to champion

One-eyed Marvel, once considered dangerous, now a rising star

Getting personal: Day 23 of federal campaign heats up

As Oct. 21 – election day – inches closer, here’s a look at what happened this week

VIDEO: Cyclists, bear OK after bruin chases them on North Vancouver trail

Brad Martyn caught the chain of events on his helmet-mounted video camera

NDP calls out Okanagan-based Green candidates for views on abortion

“The bad old days of women dying in back-alley abortions must never return,” said Elizabeth May

Scheer and Trudeau accuse each other of distracting from their records

Next week the leaders have two more debates, these organized by the new federal debates commission

Most Read