Martha Stewart brand to be sold again

Stewart will still oversee the brand, which she founded in the 1990s

In this April 11, 2019, file photo, television personality Martha Stewart attends The Hollywood Reporter’s annual Most Powerful People in Media cocktail reception at The Pool in New York. The Martha Stewart brand is getting a new home. Sequential Brands Group, which bought the Martha Stewart brand nearly four years ago for about $353 million, said Tuesday, April 16, that it is selling it to Marquee Brands for about $175 million. As part of the deal, Marquee will also acquire the brand of TV chef Emeril Lagasse. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The Martha Stewart brand is getting a new home.

Sequential Brands Group, which bought the Martha Stewart brand nearly four years ago for about $353 million, said Tuesday that it is selling it to Marquee Brands for about $175 million. As part of the deal, Marquee will also acquire the brand of TV chef Emeril Lagasse.

READ MORE: Martha Stewart partners with Canadian cannabis firm

Marquee owns several clothing and footwear brands, including Ben Sherman and Body Glove. The company says the acquisition will help it grow into the home and food categories.

Stewart will still oversee the brand, which she founded in the 1990s, and includes magazines, cookware and towels. More recently, the brand struck a deal to make products containing CBD, a compound derived from hemp and marijuana that doesn’t cause a high.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Netflix adds 9.6M subscribers in 1Q as competition heats up

Just Posted

Gruesome details emerge on first day of trial for Oak Bay father charged in daughters’ deaths

Crown presents opening statement, calls first witness

Bonjour My Friend bus tour kicks off in Victoria

Bus starts cross-country tour to talk to Canadians about language diversity

Victoria teens medal big at track nationals

Riley Pickrell, Sarah van Dam hit track cycling podium

Victoria crowd rallies for action on overdose crisis

Protestors call for new policies, safe supply and decriminalization

Esquimalt-based HMCS Regina seizes three tonnes of hashish in second drug bust

Ship seizes and destroys drugs off coast of Oman

UPDATE: Four victims identified in deadly Penticton shooting spree

John Brittain, 68, faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

POLL: How often does your family use BC Ferries?

Navigating the lineups for BC Ferries is a way of life for… Continue reading

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of April 16

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Orange peeled: Jason Kenney’s UCP defeats NDP with majority in Alberta

Kenney jumped out front in early returns Tuesday, while Rachel Notley’s NDP held strong in Edmonton

Another case of measles brings total to 27 in B.C.

Person got sick while abroad, and went to Coquitlam, Burnaby and the airport while infectious

Backcountry skier, 38, dies after falling down crevasse near Pemberton

Professional skier Dave Treadway was a father of two sons

Bountiful, B.C., child bride trial wraps up in Cranbrook

Decision set for June in the case of a man who allegedly took his daughter to the U.S. to be married

On National Day of Action, expert says overdose crisis is not about pain

There were 1,486 illicit drug overdose deaths last year in British Columbia

B.C. nurses, emergency dispatchers get help for work-related trauma

WorkSafeBC changes also extend to publicly funded care aides

Most Read