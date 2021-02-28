Millstream Village is welcoming a new Marshalls location March 9. (Photo courtesy GWL Realty Advisors)

New Marshalls store in Langford brings boost to women in need

Retailer will hold opening ceremony in Millstream Village March 9

To mark the opening of its new location in Langford, Marshalls is giving back to women in need.

Marshalls is preparing to open the doors of its new location Millstream Village Shopping Centre (#117 – 2401 Millstream Rd.). A grand opening has been set for 10 a.m. March 9 to officially unveil the 17,854-square-feet of fashion, footwear and home decor items.

“We are excited to launch the new Marshalls location in Victoria,” says Erin O’Brien, Marshalls Canada spokesperson. “We know that our customers are smart shoppers who seek stylish merchandise and we’re excited to provide them with incredible deals on high-quality, in-season items from the brands they know and love.”

READ MORE: New department store set to open March 9 in Langford

Langford will be the second Marshalls store in Greater Victoria, with the other located at Hillside Centre, and to mark the grand opening of the new store Marshalls is donating $5,000 to The Cridge Transition House for Women.

“At Marshalls, we are dedicated to helping women in vulnerable positions across Canada achieve economic independence so that they and their families can thrive in life,” O’Brien says of the store’s new Find Your Stride charitable initiative.

“Supporting women and their families in the neighbourhoods where our stores are located is integral to Marshalls’ business and helps foster a sense of community for both our associates and customers alike.”

Regular store hours are Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

 

