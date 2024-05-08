B.C. court appearance set for third suspect in killing of Nijjar

Kamalpreet Singh will appear in Surrey court on same day as other two suspects

Kamalpreet Singh will be in court soon, joining the other two suspects charged in the murder of Surrey Sikh temple president Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

After a recess on Tuesday (May 7) morning while Kamalpreet Singh sought legal representation, the suspect’s court date has been set, according to court listings online.

He will be appearing in Surrey provincial court on May 21, the same day as the two other suspects also charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder: Karan Brar and Karanpreet Singh.

Nijjar was gunned down in the parking lot of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey’s Newton neighbourhood on the night of June 18, 2023. The 45-year-old was the president of the gurdwara where he was found, in his truck suffering from gunshot wounds before succumbing to his injuries at the scene.

The temple president was a vocal advocate of Khalistan, the controversial Sikh movement for a separate homeland in India.

Accusations against India have grown for the possibility of its involvement in Nijjar’s death, which the country has denied on several occasions. Last year, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there is credible evidence for the claim, but the matter is still under investigation.

During the first court appearance on Tuesday where the three suspects appeared virtually, the courthouse was filled with demonstrators to show their solidarity with Nijjar.