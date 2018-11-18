The Pacific Centre Family Service Association’s Centre for Well-Being in Colwood won an award from the Victoria Real Estate Board. (Photo contributed)

Pacific Centre Family Services Association a winning design in Colwood

Victoria Real Estate Board winner a welcoming sight

Rick Stiebel /News staff

Some buildings seem to extend a warm welcome, even if you’re just walking by.

That sense of welcoming was one of the main elements that went into the design for Pacific Centre Family Services Association’s New Centre for Well-Being, explained Jeffrey Simpson of Kaizen CRE Solutions. The building on Goldstream Avenue in Colwood earned the Award of Excellence Nov. 7 at the Victoria Real Estate Board’s 27th annual Commercial Building Awards in the community-institutional category.

“We wanted to create a welcoming feeling,” said Simpson, the consultant involved in virtually every phase of the project that was designed by Iredale Architecture and built by Knappett Construction. A lot of detail went into the design, and natural materials from the site and earth tones were utilized wherever possible to project a sense of calm, he noted. “I’ve had people say they felt a sense of calm as they entered the building,” he added.

Deborah Wilson, executive director for the Pacific Centre Family Services Association, said the building reflects the diligent efforts and hard work by everyone involved in the project. She cited the expansive gable roofs that emulate both First Nations long houses and 20th century bungalows, the cedar siding and exposed fir timbers as features that celebrate the West Coast and the local tradition of craftsmanship. The extensive landscaping helps create an atmosphere of beauty and tranquility, she noted. “We are extremely pleased to receive such a prestigious award. I want to thank the Victoria Real Estate Board, and Iredale Architecture for nominating us.”

The PCFSA is a non-profit organization that encourages healthy living patterns and promotes the well-being of youth, families and individuals, and has been in operation on the West Shore at different locations for the past 50 years.

The other two nominations in the community-institutional category for the Victoria Real Estate Board Commercial Building Awards were the Rugby Canada building in Langford and the Cherish Living Group building in Langford.

