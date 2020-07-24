PHOTOS: Giant Canadian flag soars above new Langford RV dealership

Flag believed to be the largest on the Island

Galaxy RV raised a giant Canadian flag outside their new dealership in Langford Friday. (Michelle Cabana/Black Press Media)

A giant national symbol can be spotted swaying in the breeze outside of a new Langford RV dealer.

Galaxy RV Victoria raised a Canadian flag at noon on Friday that staff believe the flag to be the largest on the Island. The impressive flag is 15 by 300 feet and flies from an 80-foot pole. It was purchased locally at the Victoria Flag Shop.

“We are patriotic, this country has been good to me, and the flag will be a bit of a landmark for us,” said Phil Dagger, owner of Galaxy.

Staff gathered to raise the flag in celebration of the new dealership, which will officially open by the end of the month. Dagger noted there will also be a car dealership on site, which is expected to open by the end of October.

“This will be our flagship RV dealership on the Island and we are very excited to open, the community has been very supportive to date from our temporary facility,” said Dagger.

ALSO READ: Langford resident out $10,000 after bitcoin scam: West Shore RCMP

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Galaxy RV raised a giant Canadian flag outside their new dealership in Langford Friday. (Michelle Cabana/Black Press Media)

Galaxy RV raised a giant Canadian flag outside their new dealership in Langford Friday. (Michelle Cabana/Black Press Media)

Previous story
Consumers flocked to online shopping as pandemic hit, with e-commerce sales up 99%

Just Posted

UPDATE: Man in custody after lengthy police incident at Victoria housing facility

Man to be assessed by paramedics, traffic expected to return to normal

Temporary use of Oak Bay Lodge risks project timelines, mayor says

Oak Bay council state concern regarding Lodge’s future

Oak Bay police investigate man ‘discretely’ filming at Willows Beach

Police have identified a suspect and are concerned with his behaviour

UPDATED: Crash investigation impedes Victoria traffic on Gorge Road East

One person injured in single-vehicle crash, VicPD says

Regular parking rates return for some Victoria parkades, on-street meters up in the air

Council delays decision on meters for discussion with DVBA

Premier wants parents to have Plan B if COVID-19 disrupts September school plans

Goal is to have elementary, middle school students back in classroom fulltime

B.C. finds another 27 cases of COVID-19, outbreak on Haida Gwaii

Kelowna store adds to Okanagan public notices

Cyclist killed in Maple Ridge was just beginning a cross-Canada ride

Daphné Toumbanakis, 24, was cycling across Canada when hit by a pick-up truck in Maple Ridge, Monday

Special weather statement warns of hot days ahead on Vancouver Island

Special weather statement forecasts temperatures in the low 30s Sunday and Monday

Privy Council Office launches review of complaints about Governor General

Julie Payette issued a statement saying she is ‘deeply concerned’ with the media reports, welcomes the review

Scheer calls on Trudeau to resign over WE deal

Andrew Scheer has previously called for Finance Minister Bill Morneau to be fired

B.C. man gets 5 years behind bars for kicking death in Nelson

Miles Halverson had plead guilty to manslaughter in the 2018 death of Matt Reeder

B.C. struggles with local food production in COVID-19 pandemic

Farmers need small-scale sales for meat, vegetable, critic says

COVID-19: Rental guests to be limited, B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. reports another 30 more cases, one more death

Most Read