Pokemon themed wedding comes with bride and groom Pikachu mascot

Daydreaming of one’s wedding day frequently consists of a beautiful white dress, a fancy looking cake and a picture-perfect venue but for some Japan residents that isn’t true.

Pokemon weddings are now a thing for those wanting a more unique union as an official licensed product/service between ESCRIT and Nintendo Creatures Gamefreak.

Not sure who’s going to walk you down the aisle? Don’t worry — two large Pikachu mascots, a bride and groom, will accompany you.

The party doesn’t stop there. The menu of the affair contains Pika-Baumkuchen, Pokeball macarons and other Pokemon-esque dishes.

If that doesn’t have you ready to catch ‘em all, the wedding certificate and gift bags are even designed accordingly.

To see the full look, and get an idea of how your day could (should) look click here.