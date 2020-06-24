Popular Greater Victoria eatery Mo:Lé Restaurant shuts its doors permanently

Owner says decision ‘wasn’t an easy one to make, but it was the right one’

Mo:Lé Restaurant, a popular Greater Victoria eatery, has shut its two locations indefinitely, as owner Josh Miller confirmed on Facebook. (Facebook/Mo:Lé Restaurant)

A beloved Greater Victoria eatery is the latest to permanently shut its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mo:Lé Restaurant, which featured an all-day breakfast and lunch, announced its permanent closure on its Facebook page on June 20.

In a short video, owner Josh Miller said the decision to close both locations in downtown Victoria and Langford “wasn’t an easy one to make, but it was the right one.”

Miller has been involved in the food industry for the past 16 years and said it has been one of the most amazing times in his life. Mo:Lé was featured on the Food Network’s You Gotta Eat Here and in Air Canada’s enRoute magazine.

“Over the last couple years, I felt my passion waning in the business,” said Miller in the post. “It’s a difficult one even in the best of times and right now it’s not the best of times. I thought for me […] the best thing is just to wrap it up and be thankful for what we have and move on.”

Miller commended his staff and thanked the customers who regularly walked through the doors for a meal and a chat.

“I know everyone’s going to land on their feet, I know I am,” Miller said. “All we can think about is all the great times. Thank you for everything and we’ll see you on the other side.”

