B.C. woman loses roughly $25,000 in cryptocurrency scam

Initial returns lead woman to invest further, provide access to bank account

A Hatzic woman lost approximately $25,000 after being targeted by a cyber-currency scam, Mission RCMP say.

According to the detachment’s weekly “Community Connection” crime recap, the woman was initially contacted through Facebook.

The alleged fraudster encouraged the woman to invest small amounts of money at first and she quickly received profits paid back to her.

Police say the returns led the woman to invest additional funds. She downloaded an app which provided the fraudster full access to her bank account.

The woman’s bank eventually froze her accounts due to suspicious activity.

“Anyone wanting to invest in crypto-currency is encouraged to meet with a reputable financial advisor, and to immediately report any suspicious activity to their bank,” Mission RCMP said.

In March 2023, a Mission man was also scammed out of $30,000 after he was persuaded to invest in a series of cryptocurrency purchases.

