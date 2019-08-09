Save-On-Foods opened its newest location on Pandora Street in Victoria. (Randi Fillatre/Black Press Media)

Save-On-Foods opens its newest location in Victoria

Pandora Street location will feature grand opening promotions, fun all weekend long

Save-On-Foods’ newest location opened Friday on Pandora Street in Victoria.

A sneak preview event Thursday evening offered a glimpse into the Pandora location, which will feature a number of made-in-store meal solutions from the Save-On-Foods Kitchen, such as a mix-and-match wing bar, fresh sushi and more. In addition to an in-store pharmacy and a large variety of local products on the shelves, this location will also offer online shopping pickup.

Save-On-Foods, Western Canada’s largest grocery retailer, officially opened its Pandora Street location at 7 a.m on Friday with special grand opening celebrations continuing into the weekend including promotions, food sampling, prizes and plenty of family fun.

The store is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m.

ALSO READ: Save-On-Foods donates $2 million to B.C. Children’s Hospital

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Save-On-Foods president Darrell Jones and store manager Roger Junker opened the chain’s newest location on Pandora Street in Victoria. (Randi Fillatre/Black Press Media)

Save-On-Foods opened its newest location on Pandora Street in Victoria. (Randi Fillatre/Black Press Media)

Previous story
B.C. industry warns of labour shortage, increased regulation

Just Posted

Man flees masked muggers in Kings Park

Report of two youths masking their faces, attempting to rob victim

Orca spotted in Victoria’s Inner Harbour

Shortly after 10 a.m. a transient whale was seen coming through the waterway

Drunk driver parks car on Willows Beach

Cooler of empty beers found in car

West Shore RCMP swarms Thetis Lake after woman spotted with handgun

Two people were taken into custody Thursday morning with a replica handgun

Self-igniting vegetation possible cause of East Sooke’s wildfire

Fire estimated at three-hectares in size

VIDEO: 14-year-old boy who overdosed mourned at B.C. skatepark

Police watchdog investigating after boy’s apparent drug overdose in Langley

Port Alberni RCMP searching for more victims in sexual assault investigation

Colin Robert Hall has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault

‘We made it as far as we could’: Woman gives birth on side of B.C. highway

Gaia Realina couldn’t wait to join her family, arriving Aug. 2 as parents were en route to midwife

Bear bites dog, owner punches bear in a northern B.C. encounter

The bear bit the man, who managed to escape and get help at the Carcross Health Station in Yukon

COLUMN: Graffiti is more than just a nuisance

Jeff Bray Downtown Victoria Business Association Graffiti, or tagging as it is… Continue reading

B.C.-born NHL captain Shea Weber gifted ‘Old Town Road’ sign from Sicamous

Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X will also recieve signs like NHL star Shea Weber

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Aug. 6

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Have you already decided who you will vote for in the federal election?

In just over two months Canadians will head to the polls to… Continue reading

VIDEO: Five-day-old calf stabbed with arrow and stolen, B.C. farmer says

Surveillance footage shows two people stabbing the animal and loading it into an SUV in Langley

Most Read