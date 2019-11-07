Sooke distillery launches non-alcoholic gin

Lumette, an alt-gin, is made from botanicals

Sheringham Distillery is launching a new non-alcohlic gin later this month. (Sheringham Distillery)

Sooke’s world-renowned gin distillery has debuted a rare, zero-proof spirit ahead of the holidays.

The Sheringham Distillery has released Lumette, a “bright, light alt-gin” with zero per cent alcohol content. Distilled from a variety of botanicals including juniper, grand fir, grapefruit, orange, cucumber, mint and rose, Sheringham Distillery’s website says the alcohol-free gin was “born out of the admiration for all things natural and a love for cocktail culture.”

In the distillery’s announcement, founder Alayne MacIsaac says, “for me, it matters that we provide an equally inspiring non-alcoholic option to cocktail lovers everywhere.”

Sheringham Distillery nabbed an international award this year when it won the title of best contemporary gin at the 2019 World Gin Awards. The distillery expanded its operations this year, moving from Shirley to Sooke.

Lumette will be available at select locations this month.