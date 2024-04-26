Wet weather, soil conditions close Wallace Drive section in Central Saanich

District hopes to reopen road in early May

Drivers bound for Brentwood Bay will detour down Stelly’s X Road instead of Wallace Drive for at least a week due to soggy soil conditions.

Central Saanich closed the southbound section of Wallace from Stelly’s on Thursday (April 25). A one-way lane for drivers headed toward Saanichton from Brentwood Bay remains open.

The closure is due to a combination of the wet weather and the soil conditions during the Brentwood sewer replacement construction, the district said in an online update. It could open in early May.

Traffic impacts in the area are expected for several months since construction started on the sewer along Wallace Drive near Centennial Park in early April.

Traffic control personnel and signage are in place to help direct vehicles, cyclists, and pedestrians through the active work area.

The $12.4M project to replace the Brentwood Bay sewer system is one of the largest capital projects undertaken Central Saanich in recent years.

New main pipes will be installed in the roadway and new sewer service connections will be provided to the properties. In total, the project includes 4,270 meters of sanitary sewer mains along Sluggett Road, Wallace Drive and Stelly’s X Road. Improvements along Wallace Drive include new bike lanes.

