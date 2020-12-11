Joanne Arnold, owner of Soulful Sister Aromatherapy, appreciates the way more people in the community are supporting local businesses by shopping locally. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff)

Joanne Arnold, owner of Soulful Sister Aromatherapy, appreciates the way more people in the community are supporting local businesses by shopping locally. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff)

The ups and downs of business on the West Shore this COVID Christmas

More people staying home helps some local shops

The West Shore Chamber of Commerce and local businesses herald the support the community is providing this holiday in making an effort to shop local during the pandemic.

Julie Lawlor, executive director of the WestShore Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber is appreciative of local support.

“Local businesses make up the fabric of our community,” said Lawlor, who begins her sixth year with the organization in January. “It’s our local businesses who do so much to support the community through funds and donations in kind to local non-profits and charities. The creativity and resilience local business owners have shown in such a short period of time is really impressive. The chamber would like to thank our members for supporting our work during these challenging times. We have a wealth of resources available and welcome any business owner to get in touch with us.”

Visit westshore.bc.ca for more information, or call 250-478-1130.

The Cloth Castle in Langford is weathering the storm by inspiring a wave of newcomers to the art of needles and thread.

READ ALSO: Pace of job gains slows to 62,000 in November, Statistics Canada says

“We’ve found that more people have gone back to their hobbies because they’re spending more time at home,” said manager, Maria Porter, daughter of the original owner Sylvia Ratcliffe, who launched the business more than 50 years ago.

“There’s a higher demand for classes than we expected, so we have restructured our classes to follow COVID protocols and health guidelines,” said floor manager Natasha Cloutier.

The demand for material for masks and inquiries on how to make them in March and April helped business as well.

“We’ve come up with new kits with easy projects for gifts for Christmas,” Porter said. “There’s a lot of new sewers and kids learning to sew out there. We’ve seen a lot of young entrepreneurs as well, school-age kids starting businesses that revolve around fabrics. We want to inspire the next generation of sewers, so that’s really neat to see.”

While it’s important any time to support local businesses, people are taking the time to come in to discuss the best way to achieve what they want to do instead of just ordering online, Cloutier said.

Although The Cloth Castle has curbside pickup and mail order available for those that prefer that, Porter said most people still prefer to come into the store. For more on classes and products, weave your way over to clothcastle.com.

The stress caused by COVID-19 has more people seeking solace through more natural means, and that’s led to quite an increase in people looking for essential oils, said Joanne Arnold, the owner of Soulful Sister Aromatherapy. “A big part of that is many people are home more and they’re looking for natural ways to relieve their stress,” said Arnold, who operated out of her Colwood home for more than 10 years before opening her store in Langford three years ago.

READ ALSO: B.C. tourism relief coming soon, Premier John Horgan says

The pandemic has also impacted her business in negative ways.

“I normally sell to about 100 other stores across Canada and that’s down by two thirds,” she said. “A lot of gift stores have closed or are really struggling. I usually travel across Canada at this time of the year doing about six major craft shows, but they’ve all been cancelled because of COVID. I’m super fortunate to have a retail store to sell our products from. I’ve been selling online for 10 years, and that’s gotten better since COVID. More people are definitely shopping online.”

As someone who’s been part of the community for 20 years, Arnold understands the important role shopping locally plays in keeping small businesses afloat.

“There’s been an amazing response,” she said. “Many people come in and say they want to shop local and support local businesses.”

Arnold is pleased to pass that support along that along this year by donating 15 per cent of her profits for a week in December to the Goldstream Food Bank.

For a look at the products, visit soulfulsister.com.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Natasha Cloutier, Maria Porter, and Bonnie Harper say more people are coming into the Cloth Castle during COVID-19 to learn how to say or make quilts. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff)

Julie Lawlor, executive director of the West Shore Chamber of Commerce, said the resilience shown by local business owners duringthe pandemic has been impressive. (Courtesy West Shore Chamber of Commerce)

Julie Lawlor, executive director of the West Shore Chamber of Commerce, said the resilience shown by local business owners duringthe pandemic has been impressive. (Courtesy West Shore Chamber of Commerce)

Joanne Arnold, owner of Soulful Sister Aromatherapy, appreciates the way more people in the community are supporting local businesses by shopping locally. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff)

Previous story
Non-food vendors ‘destroyed’ by banishment from B.C. farmers’ markets

Just Posted

Grade 2 student Leon Moinier of Ecole Beausoleil with dad Sam Becevel. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Beausoleil school possibly moving to Braefoot property in Saanich

Francophone parents call for purpose-built school

Fran Hunt-Jinnouchi, executive director of the Aboriginal Coalition to End Homelessness, appreciates what grants from the Victoria Foundation do to help her organization achieve its goals. (Aboriginal Coalition to End Homelessness/YouTube)
Victoria Foundation channels nearly $2.4 million to hard-hit community organizations

Funding grants help non-profits continue to provide services to communuty through pandemic

Natasha Cloutier, Maria Porter, and Bonnie Harper say more people are coming into the Cloth Castle during COVID-19 to learn how to say or make quilts. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff)
The ups and downs of business on the West Shore this COVID Christmas

More people staying home helps some local shops

A total of 17 people have tested positive from the Saanich Peninsula Hospital COVID-19 outbreak since Dec. 1. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)
One more death, two more cases added to Saanich Peninsula Hospital COVID-19 outbreak

Eight staff and nine patients have tested positive, two have died at Saanich Peninsula Hospital

Anita and Randy Madhar, owners of the recently reopened Kuku’s Restaurant in Saanich, are pleased to welcome customers back for home-cooked Indian meals and desserts. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Saanich Indian restaurant reopens more than a year after SUV driver crashed through the building

Kuku’s Restaurant happy to see customers again, enjoys modern touches of renovation

Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C, Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records 28 deaths due to COVID-19, 723 new cases

Majority of the deaths were people who live in care home facilities

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Dec. 8

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(AP Photo/John Minchillo)
POLL: Will you be celebrating Christmas with someone outside your household?

The COVID-19 pandemic has already stripped away many of our hopes for… Continue reading

The mixed up tests were caused by human error, not faulty results. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Backwards tray results in 12 misinformed North Island COVID-19 testees

Six negative and six positive results were linked to the wrong names on the North Island

Shelter Point Distillery near Oyster River had pivoted to produce hand sanitizer for Vancouver Island hospitals and first responders when a supply shortage loomed during the pandemic. (Shelter Point Distillery/Facebook)
MPs urge support for small-scale Island distilleries after feds give sanitizer contracts to big firms

Trio calls on feds to financially support distilleries like Shelter Point, Wayward and Ampersand

Emergency crews on scene outside Man Lee Oriental Market, where a vehicle crashed through a wall and window and all the way inside the store. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
Vehicle crashes all the way inside store in downtown Nanaimo

Driver taken to hospital but no one inside store injured in incident Thursday at Man Lee market

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Beware fake text messages claiming COVID-19 test results

Real results only for those who register with health number

VIJHL in action. (file photo)
VIJHL suspends season until Jan. 10

Provincial health order preventing 19- and 20-year-olds from skating

Robin Round, owner of the Valley’s Botanical Bliss Products, said the province’s decision to bar vendors selling non-food products from outdoor markets as a safety precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic is crushing her business, and others as well. (Robert Barron/Citizen)
Non-food vendors ‘destroyed’ by banishment from B.C. farmers’ markets

‘They are…discriminating against the smallest of B.C. businesses under the guise of protecting us’

Most Read