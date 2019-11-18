Vancouver Island business awards nomination deadline looms

The 20th annual Vancouver Island Business Excellence Awards will be held Jan. 30, 2020 at the Bear Mountain Resort in Victoria. (bearmountain.ca)

Rick Stiebel

News Staff

There’s nothing like a prestigious award to highlight your business and raise its profile.

Organizers of the 20th annual Vancouver Island Business Excellence Awards want to pass along a timely reminder that the Nov. 22 deadline for nominations is fast approaching.

“We are expecting another large number of nominations this year,” Mark MacDonald with Business Examiner, the event’s co-ordinator, said in a media release. “We typically see nominations fairly evenly split between companies north of the Malahat and south of the Malahat, which is not surprising, since the population of both areas are very close.”

Macdonald said judges will have their hands full again this year determining the winners in each of the 17 categories. “These awards always bring out new, exciting ventures and amazing stories about entrepreneurs who make their dreams come true on Vancouver Island.”

Categories this year include automotive (car and truck dealerships and fleet sales), construction, development and real estate, entrepreneur, food and food production (agriculture, seafood and food products), green and technology, health care, hospitality, industrial manufacturer, manufactured wood products, ocean products, professional (legal, accounting, insurance and coaching), retail, tourism and trades (automotive repair, plumbing, electrical, roofing, etc.). There are also categories for small business (less than 20 employees and under $1 million in sales) and business of the year (more than 50 employees and more than $1 million in sales.

Winners will be announced on Jan. 30 at a gala at Bear Mountain Resort, and will be invited to take part in a Breakfast For Champions round table the next morning, hosted by RBC Royal Bank, Grant Thornton LLP and Business Examiner.

Media platinum sponsor Black Press joins Grant Thornton LLP, the title sponsor, and RBC Royal Bank, one of the event’s platinum sponsors.

There is no charge to participate, and those interested can nominate their own company. Download nominations at businessexaminer.ca/events, or email mark@businessexaminer for more information.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com