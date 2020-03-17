Vancouver Island YMCA/YWCA locations close in response to COVID-19

Another Vancouver Island organization is shutting its doors in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Vancouver Island YMCA/YWCA has closed all programs and services indefinitely in an effort to maintain the health of members, volunteers, staff and the broader community. Locations include the downtown Y, Eagle Creek Y and Westhills Y.
All licensed child care programs, health, fitness and aquatic centres and programs such as Healthy Living and Mental Wellness have been “temporally, but indefinitely” suspended.
The Y’s housing programs are still running.
Members’ payments for future services have been stopped effective Tuesday, with memberships set to resume when facilities can re-open. Annual members will have their membership extended for the duration of the closure. Child care payments have also been suspended.
In an email to members, the organization said it will continue to provide updates on the situation.
“We are hopeful that this unique and unprecedented time will represent an opportunity for our community to come together and become stronger as a result of our collective efforts,” the organization said.
