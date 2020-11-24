Tourists are being asked to postpone their non-essential trips to Tofino as COVID-19 cases rise across Vancouver Island, but at least one accommodation provider is offering conflicting messaging. (Westerly file photo)

Tourists are being asked to postpone their non-essential trips to Tofino as COVID-19 cases rise across Vancouver Island, but at least one accommodation provider is offering conflicting messaging. (Westerly file photo)

Victoria woman says Tofino Airbnb host encouraged travel despite provincial restrictions

“The only way I would get a refund is if she would be able to rebook the suite for that weekend.”

With non-essential travel banned throughout B.C., tourists are being asked to stay out of the West Coast but at least one Airbnb host is offering conflicting messaging.

A Victoria woman told the Westerly News on Sunday that she had recently tried to cancel an Airbnb reservation in Tofino and was both surprised and disappointed when the host encouraged her to travel to the community and declined to offer a refund.

“They were urging me to come out even though Premier [John] Horgan had made it very, very clear that this is not the time to be going to Tofino,” the woman, who identified herself as Elizabeth and declined to give her last name out of privacy concerns, said. “Companies like Airbnb are still encouraging tourism and travel in a time where it’s really not recommended, especially for these isolated communities that have such little resources.”

READ MORE: Stop non-essential travel B.C.-wide, Dr. Bonnie Henry urges

She said she had planned to travel to Tofino on Nov. 19 and booked the Airbnb on Oct. 14.

When she saw Premier John Horgan and Dr. Bonnie Henry speak against non-essential travel in the days leading up to her vacation however, she reached out to her Airbnb host to cancel.

“Dr. Bonnie Henry made it really clear specifically not to go to Tofino due to the fact that we risk increased transmission and we risk outbreaks in these small communities,” she said. “I enjoy the beaches and of course I enjoy playing in the water and surfing, but now is absolutely not the time to come out there and I appreciate that.”

She said the host encouraged her to travel anyway and assured her the suite was contained.

“She said the only way I would get a refund is if she would be able to rebook the suite for that weekend… I probably won’t get my money back and I get it, it’s a business, but it very much bothered me that she was still rebooking the suite despite the fact that the province made these announcements and it’s just a very depressing thing to me because I felt like I’m kind of being punished for trying to do the right thing,” she said. “I did tell her that I was very disappointed that someone living in the community would be attracting tourism right now.”

READ MORE: COVID-19: Tofino and Ucluelet kindly ask visitors from Lower Mainland to postpone trips, again

She said she reached out to Airbnb and was told refunds are up to the host.

“I hope everyone is putting a lot more thought and consciousness into travelling in these uncertain times,” she said. “At the end of the day, I think a bit of peer pressure and public awareness is almost the route we need to go because, unfortunately, some people are not taking government and public health statements very seriously.”

Tofino’s acting mayor Britt Chalmers said the district is urging all accommodation providers to abide by the province’s travel restrictions.

“We realize that cancellations are tough on accommodation providers, especially for the vacation rental owners who lost revenue earlier this year when travel to the West Coast was curtailed at the beginning of the pandemic. Even though the major booking systems like Airbnb may hold back fees as a fraction of the booking amount, we believe that it’s the right thing to do to cancel all reservations until Dec. 8,” Chalmers said.

“A hotel has one decision for many rooms, we now have many rooms with many different people making the decisions. I strongly believe that the vast majority are doing the right thing, but even as you have illegal vacation rentals, there are going to be people that don’t…It is the individual’s choice and the district is trying very strongly to get the message out to everybody in the community to encourage rescheduling, cancellations and to not travel out of the community. It’s just strong encouragement across the community on all fronts because we all have to do our part.”

She said that while travel is being discouraged, locals are being encouraged to support their own town’s economy.

“The recommendations are to stay local, so let’s support local,” she said.


andrew.bailey@westerlynews.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

READ MORE: Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation announces lockdown after member tests positive for COVID-19

READ MORE: Some Ucluelet restaurants heading back to take-out only as COVID-19 concerns rise

READ MORE: Island Health announces possible COVID-19 exposure in Tofino

airbnbCoronavirusTofino,Tourism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wander along Fort Street for a total holiday shopping experience

Just Posted

Tourists are being asked to postpone their non-essential trips to Tofino as COVID-19 cases rise across Vancouver Island, but at least one accommodation provider is offering conflicting messaging. (Westerly file photo)
Victoria woman says Tofino Airbnb host encouraged travel despite provincial restrictions

“The only way I would get a refund is if she would be able to rebook the suite for that weekend.”

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help locating Alexander Stokes, 19. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Victoria police searching for missing teen

Police looking to ensure safety of Alexander Stokes, 19

A Victoria-based orthopedic surgeon has been reprimanded after using sexualized language during a surgical consult with a pre-teen patient. (Pixabay)
Victoria doctor fined and reprimanded for calling pre-teen patient a ‘loose woman’

Dr. Bruce Taro Yoneda admitted to using sexualized language in surgical consult

Cory Resilient was trapped in a cycle of homelessness for about six years before applying for residency at Anawim House, a sober recovery home in Victoria. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Oak Bay Talks goes online with homelessness

Existence Project brings Cory’s Story to Oak Bay

Sweetpal Chauhan, operator of several Shell Gas stations in Greater Victoria, donated 100 jackets and 100 sleeping bags to Our Place on Friday. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Victoria businessman donates 100 jackets, 100 sleeping bags to Our Place

Warm jackets, sleeping bags can mean the ‘difference between life and death’

People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of COVID-19 cross a street in downtown Vancouver, on Sunday, November 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. reports 17 COVID deaths, 1,933 new cases as hospitalizations surge over the weekend

There are 277 people in hospital, of whom 59 are in ICU or critical care

B.C. Liberal interim leader Shirley Bond speaks to reporters from Prince George via Zoom conference, Nov. 24, 2020. MLAs are being sworn in for the legislature session this week, many of them also by video. (B.C. legislature)
B.C. Liberal leadership contest will wait for election post-mortem

Interim leader set to face NDP on payments for COVID-19

Product Care offers more than <a href="http://link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com/ls/click?upn=pDYyTceU0YgTDdsd92GohdQJsmSiPFEkcB4MdMM0Qkoqb1aJA-2By5aWklKJXV6QRdyTteNjr2FccUOVLUe4t5Zw-3D-3D1ds-_KVyBcpjXADXifSWVpM8nQcAzSm9-2B6fEFnjVrTsOcu31irDHDxi5k0QTOIWCqMXUxaNbrf0yRzXSSpROCkfx3NkUtbr65Dkcw1J0by-2F-2BDdDiJGbcfhtjHWYSs66NwakeCCLYkj20e9ICIZsLcedqNZKBhsN0sGgBsInpdzsddYikUZkmQvFdxLJhakpgAA6aAJ5ScUoWR6vO9sM819vRB-2F6x7dsdfIaWa4ZgHxR4G7hauxgSJCsNI2bP5J62EFfM0aiDqRPwUPUjt7i5-2FMqpdJxrEBewnLky-2B3lE0JAmi5UsJBkJejuLOjsndZz4b7dNgbvt6KyewKuF0sxU2rpYgkAO9YAKc9STuFJd28Qn7jE0-2FqlB8HKOvpW150NHS-2BOMBcK5rkZ8YAuPqJy11k-2BgndiKB-2FWl2icAfbWtRGJPb8fM-3D" target="_blank">150 free drop-off locations</a> in B.C. (Pixabay.com)
Recycling broken or burnt string lights can reduce holiday landfill waste

In 2019, Product Care Recycling diverted more than 11.6 million light bulbs from landfills

Geiger is the sole survivor of a recent at-home neutering attempt in Vancouver. On Nov. 24, 2020, the BC SPCA issued a plea for pet owners to not attempt these surgeries themselves. (BC SPCA handout photo)
1 cat dies, his brother injured after at-home neutering attempt in Vancouver

Don’t neuter your cats at home, BC SPCA pleads

Helen Watson, posing for a photo for her 100th birthday, turned 105 on Saturday (Nov. 21). (File photo)
B.C. woman who survived Spanish Flu turns 105

Helen Watson has packed a lot into life – including being in two pandemics

(Black Press Media files)
B.C. to test emergency alert system on cell phones, TVs, radios on Wednesday

The alert is part of a twice yearly test of the national Alert Ready system

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speak to the media about the COVID-19 virus outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada’s inability to manufacture vaccines in-house will delay distribution: Trudeau

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine expected in first few months of 2021, prime minister says

Phillip Tallio was just 17 when he was convicted of murder in 1983 (file photo)
Miscarriage of justice before B.C. teen’s 1983 guilty plea in girl’s murder: lawyer

Tallio was 17 when he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his 22-month-old cousin

This undated photo issued by the University of Oxford shows of vial of coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, in Oxford, England. Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said Monday Nov. 23, 2020, that late-stage trials showed its coronavirus vaccine was up to 90% effective, giving public health officials hope they may soon have access to a vaccine that is cheaper and easier to distribute than some of its rivals. (University of Oxford/John Cairns via AP)
VIDEO: How do the leading COVID vaccines differ? And what does that mean for Canada?

All three of the drug companies are incorporating novel techniques in developing their vaccines

Most Read