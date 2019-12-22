Victorians can take the plunge into icy cold water for the Polar Bear Swim on Jan. 1, 2020 in Colwood, Sooke, Saanich, Sidney, and Metchosin. (Black Press Media file photo)

5 places where you can do a polar bear swim in Greater Victoria

‘It’s got me hooked for life,” says Metchosin man who’s done it 47 years in a row

It’s an experience that’s exhilarating with the slightest amount of insanity – at least that’s what Andy Mackinnon believes.

The Metchosin man has been doing polar bear swims on the 1st of January for the past 47 years. The first time the 63-year-old jumped into icy cold waters was at the age of 16.

“If there’s one thing for certain, nothing worse will happen to you in 2020,” Mackinnon joked.

“Having a group of swimmers out there encourages people to do the silly task of running into the ocean together. It’s an awful lot of fun and it’s got me hooked for life.”

ALSO READ: Sooke’s polar bear swim a shiveringly good time

READ MORE: Annual New Year’s Day tradition sees Metchosin swimmers grin and bear it

Mackinnon will be at the Metchosin Polar Bear Swim at Taylor Beach, 1052 Taylor Rd, at 2 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2020.

Last year, a group of nearly 60 people came to take a dip themselves. Before the swim, there will be a Polar Bear 6 km run and 3 km walk at 12:45 p.m. Warm drinks and snacks will be shared after the swim at a nearby residence. For more info, contact Andy at 250-889-6453 or metchosinmacs@gmail.com.

Metchosin is only one of five places hosting a Polar Bear Swim in Greater Victoria.

In Colwood, Smart Dolphins IT Solutions and Athletics Illustrated suggest donating $5 for the swim, with all proceeds going towards Victoria Women’s Transition House. If you donate $30, you get a commemorative shirt, unlimited chocolate, and a reservation under the portable heaters.

In Sidney, the Peninsula Celebrations Society will be hosting their event at Glass Beach near the end of Beacon Avenue at 12 p.m. to take the plunge.

In Saanich the Gorge Swim Fest has planned to be at the dock in Banfield Park, 521 Craigflower Rd, at 12 p.m. for a cold dip. More info can be found on their Facebook page, Gorge Swim Fest.

In Sooke, the Otter Point Volunteer Fire Department will be at Whiffen Spit Park at 12 p.m for the chilly swim. As always, some participants are expected to dress up in outrageous costumes when they enter the water. Hot chocolate will be provided to warm the crowds.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trio of 10-year-olds swap invasive for native plants in Bowker Creek

Just Posted

UPDATE: Plane was heading to Courtenay when it crashed north of Tofino

Plane was scheduled to arrive in Courtenay Saturday afternoon

5 places where you can do a polar bear swim in Greater Victoria

‘It’s got me hooked for life,” says Metchosin man who’s done it 47 years in a row

Spots of slow traffic and a mix of sun and cloud for Greater Victoria on Sunday before Christmas

Christmas shoppers enjoy partially sunny skies

Three Saanich Peninsula organizations receive early Christmas presents

Saanich Marine Rescue Society and and Peninsula Streams Society among community grant recipients

Local MLA Adam Olsen cites family commitments as one of the reasons for not running as leader

Olsen will become interim leader of B.C. Greens on Jan. 6, 2020 when leadership race starts

Cute, fluffy, heartwarming: Here are B.C.’s top animal stories of 2019

From dogs to moose to cougars, here’s what caught our eye in 2019

Sixty-nine Canadians giving up holidays to help with Australian wildfires

Record high temperatures, strong southerly winds are fanning more than 100 fires in New South Wales

CP rail train hit by an avalanche east of Revelstoke

An assessment is in process

‘Most’ Atlantic salmon in pen escape after fire at B.C. fish farm

21,000 salmon were in the pen when the fire broke out

‘Wexit’ should heed pitfalls faced by other separatist movements: experts

Western Canadian grievances largely centre on a perceived federal animus toward the oil and gas sector

B.C. VIEWS: An unpredictable year ahead

B.C. economy continues to do well generally, with low unemployment rates and good job creation numbers

Potent power play pushes Canucks to 4-1 win over Penguins

Virtanen, Miller tally with man advantage for Vancouver

UPDATED: Bus loop at Nanaimo mall re-opened after suspicious package incident

RCMP’s explosives disposal unit attended Woodgrove Centre on Saturday evening

Santa’s Village shut down by bylaw re-opens after visit from Maple Ridge mayor

Santa will look for new, larger location for next Christmas season

Most Read