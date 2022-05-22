Alzheimer’s walk returning to Victoria May 29

Fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Society of B.C. is returning for first time since start of pandemic

The IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s is returning to Victoria for the first time since the pandemic this month, serving as an important fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Society of B.C.

The walk is set for May 29 starting at Clover Point Park at 10:30 a.m., and is one of more than 20 similar events organized each year across the province, according to a news release.

Each event is dedicated to an honouree who has either been affected by the disease or has contributed to the lives of those suffering from it. Victoria’s event is dedicated to Candy Porter this year, a community member who has been affected by dementia.

While the event raises critical funds, it also creates awareness of the impact of dementia in the community.

“There is something very powerful about seeing community members join together and walk in support of people affected by dementia,” said Cathryn France, the charity’s director of resource development. “The support services we are able to provide are made possible thanks to the generous support of our donors, who provide over 70 per cent of our funding.”

Leading up to the walk, online donations are being matched by the event’s patron, the Lecky Foundation, and another unnamed donor for up to $35,000. Donations and walk registrations can be made online at walkforalzheimers.ca.

