Boats adorned with Christmas lights cruise Willows Beach during the 2016 Sea of Lights sailing. (Black Press Media File Photo)

Annual Sea of Lights boat parade cruises Oak Bay, Saanich shoreline

Parade date set for Friday, Dec. 6 at Willows and Caddy Bay beaches

The Sea of Lights yacht parade will sail along the shores of Oak Bay again this holiday season.

Royal Victoria Yacht Club’s annual holiday activity is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 6, starting at 6:45 p.m. This parade of lighted boats started in 2006 as part of Oak Bay’s Centennial.

Sea of Lights organizer Andrew McBride wrapping his mast with Christmas lights. (Black Press Media File Photo)

READ MORE: The countdown begins as Christmas lights appear on Oak Bay Avenue

About 20 boats are expected this year, said organizer Andrew McBride, including the lead ship from the Canadian Navy.

“The event is expected to again attract several thousand spectators to Gyro Park beach and Willows Beach, where judging of the best-lit boats takes place,” McBride said. “Also, many waterfront residents in Cadboro [Bay] and Oak Bay use this colourful event as the ‘kick-off’ to their Christmas social calendar.”

While the event is designed as a chance for families to gather on either beach and enjoy for free, the public is encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item or other donation to the Kiwanis or the Salvation Army. It all starts with the fleet leaving RVYC at 6:45 p.m. and passing Cattle Point at approximately 7 p.m.

Viewing at Willows Beach is ideal and is targeted for about 7:15 p.m. The Kiwanis Willows Beach pavilion will serve hot chocolate by donation and the Oak Bay Fire Department will organize a fair-sized bonfire to keep beachgoers warm. Later, at about 7:45 p.m., the fleet will cruise Cadboro Bay’s Gyro Park beach where hot chocolate and coffee donated by Cadboro Bay merchants will be served by the 12th Garry Oaks Sea Scouts.

The event is organized in partnership with the districts of Oak Bay and Saanich, the Victoria and Oak Bay Sea Rescue Societies and the Maritime Forces Pacific, and supports the Salvation Army Christmas Fund and the Oak Bay Kiwanis.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Greater Victoria is an archeology hotspot, but it’s illegal to collect artifacts

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Hundreds flock to Westshore Town Centre for Santa parade

Christmas carollers, Disney princesses, roller skaters, and more

Annual Sea of Lights boat parade cruises Oak Bay, Saanich shoreline

Parade date set for Friday, Dec. 6 at Willows and Caddy Bay beaches

Sooke youngster starts holiday season off on the right foot

Journey Middle School student filling 50 Christmas stockings for children in need

More than 100 purses filled with toiletries to be donated to Victoria’s most vulnerable women

Members of the Rotary Club of Victoria filled them with soap, deodorant, toothpaste and more

Young performers put some PACE in the holiday season with annual Christmas revue

Musical showcase features a collection of favourite carols and songs from popular holiday movies

Grey Cup halftime performer Keith Urban curious about Canadian Football League

Previous Grey Cup halftime performers include Alessia Cara, Shania Twain, OneRepublic, Fall Out Boy

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

Jupiter and Venus to meet in the night sky as rare conjunction occurs

The two planets will meet in the southwestern sky

Ottawa to argue appeal of tribunal order to compensate First Nations children

Assembly of First Nations estimated that 54,000 children and payment would exceed $2 billion

Canadian universities failing to protect athletes from abusive coaches, students say

The fight is part of a movement to end so-called ‘old-school’ coaching techniques that experts say are abusive

Don’t eat romaine grown in Salinas, California, Canadian officials warn

This is the fourth E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce in the last two years

B.C. VIEWS: Regulating fuel prices not a new idea

Fuel prices seem to remain stubbornly high in many places of B.C.

Kamloops Mountie sues RCMP over alleged long-term abuse

Lisa MacKenzie, says harassment began in 2006, after her marriage to another officer dissolved

Horvat scores winner in shootout as Canucks edge Caps 2-1

Markstrom makes 32 saves for Vancouver

Most Read