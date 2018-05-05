Art in the Vineyard searching for forgotten treasures

Art in the Vineyard seeks donations of previously loved treasures for June 23 event

June 23 Art in the Vineyard will feature about 1,500 ‘previously enjoyed’ pieces as wellas about 40 artists in booths scattered amongst the trees and country gardens of Starling Lane Vineyard on Old West SaanichRoad.

Art pieces gathering dust in basements and attics around Greater Victoria could help restore a piece of the region’s heritage.

Organizers of the Art in the Vineyard are asking residents to donate any previously loved treasures that are now tucked away in closets and crawlspaces. The group will accept all types of used art – from frames and collectibles, to unframed originals, prints, posters, or even paint-by-numbers or a velvet Elvis.

The works will be displayed at the June 23 Art in the Vineyard that will feature about 1,500 ‘previously enjoyed’ pieces as well as about 40 artists in booths scattered amongst the trees and country gardens of Starling Lane Vineyard on Old West Saanich Road.

The event is a fundraiser for the Prospect Lake District Community Association, which is working to improve the grounds of the Prospect Lake Hall.

Last year Art in the Vineyard raised close to $8,000 for improvement of the grounds around the heritage hall, which is one of the few remaining community owned and managed halls in B.C. and is used for programs, meetings and community events.

