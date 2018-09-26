The Coast Collective Art Centre is hosting its annual fundraiser on Friday, Oct. 5 at the Prince Edward branch of the Royal Canadian Legion. (Gazette file)

Artrageous aims to Raise the Roof for arts on the West Shore

Event takes place on Oct. 5 at the Langford branch of the Royal Canadian Legion

Rick Stiebel

News staff

Raise the Roof 2018: an Artrageous Fundraiser, aims for a higher ceiling on work the Coast Collective conducts in the community.

The event, an annual fundraiser, brings together an evening of live music and dancing and a large silent auction under one roof to raise funds for the Coast Collective Art Centre.

The event takes place on Oct. 5 at the Langford branch of the Royal Canadian Legion at 761 Station Ave., with doors opening at 6:30, followed by live music and dancing with Katzenjammers from 8 to 11 p.m. More than 100 items by local artists and donations from local businesses are included in the silent auction. Robyn Burns, from the CBC’s All Points West, will be the master of ceremonies. Tickets are $20 and include admission, live entertainment and refreshments. There will be a cash bar as well.

Jessica Stein, general manager of the Coast Collective Art Centre, said the event, their only fundraiser of the year, is a great way to get a head start on shopping for truly unique Christmas gifts. ”It’s always a lot of fun,” she said. “The money raised supports many creative programs in the community for people of all ages.”

The Coast Collective Art Centre is operated by the Society for Arts on the South Island, with a mission statement to nurture B.C. arts and culture through the production and support of showcases of fine art and craft, arts education programs, public performances and special community events. Coast Collective Art Gallery is also presenting Kelsey Vansickle and Simon Raskina: Siblings. The exhibition features stunning film photography of Vancouver Island by Vansickle, and imaginative, realistic paintings by her brother, Raskina. The show runs from Sept. 26 to Oct. 7 at the Coast Collective Gallery at #103-318 Wale Rd. A Meet the Artists reception takes place Friday, Sept. 28 from 7 to 9 p.m. Visit gallery@coastcollective.ca for more information.

