Bike, walk or drag the kids to Storytime is a Drag at Oak Bay Library

The colourful trend of Drag Queens reading stories returns to Oak Bay library on Saturday.

The costumes are highly detailed and outlandish (as expected), the stories are of love and acceptance, and the experience is unforgettable.

“I’m told we have [regulars] who come to most of our events, so I’m flattered,” said performer Kelly Legge, who co-founded the Staches and Lashes Collective that offers Storytime is a … Drag.

The event is 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and is designed primarily for children aged five to eight but is open to families of all ages. It features Legge, and other drag queens, drag kings and drag things, for an afternoon of story time, music, sing-a-longs, crafts and games. It’s the latest event in Oak Bay’s Arts and Culture Days happening throughout August.

The collective brings multiple performers to each event. They’ve held about a dozen, some at the library, some during pride, and are open to hosting more in the future.

“Drag queen story time had already been popularized,” Legge said. “Ours involves multiple players, we read a few stories, create a theme with live action storytelling and a craft at the end.”

Legge started Staches and Lashes with Henrietta Dubet when they were Mr. and Ms. Gay Vancouver Island.

“We wanted to run programs and events for the LGBTQ2+ community and to connect with kids and youth, and we get a great reception,” Legge said.

Most kids are three to eight and some show up in drag costume of their own.

“It’s all types of families, LGBTQ families, straight families, who see this as important to talk about,” Legge said. “It’s about gender creative kids, about loving who you love, and really important themes that kids understand.”

Really, kids love playing dress up and seem to understand drag more than most adults, Legge said.

This year’s theme is a focus on expecting the unexpected.

“You don’t have to get married. Dragons aren’t always scary. You might be different but you’re special and perfect in your way.”

Register at gvpl.ca.

reporter@oakbaynews.com