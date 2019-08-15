Kelly Legge as Persi Flage (dragon), with Honey Dewme (centre) and Dublin Tendre, who lead Storytime is a … Drag, stories and craft time for kids at local libraries. (Marianne Baatz Photo)

Bike, walk or drag the kids to Storytime is a Drag at Oak Bay Library

Drag performers lead colourful story time, Saturday

The colourful trend of Drag Queens reading stories returns to Oak Bay library on Saturday.

The costumes are highly detailed and outlandish (as expected), the stories are of love and acceptance, and the experience is unforgettable.

“I’m told we have [regulars] who come to most of our events, so I’m flattered,” said performer Kelly Legge, who co-founded the Staches and Lashes Collective that offers Storytime is a … Drag.

The event is 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and is designed primarily for children aged five to eight but is open to families of all ages. It features Legge, and other drag queens, drag kings and drag things, for an afternoon of story time, music, sing-a-longs, crafts and games. It’s the latest event in Oak Bay’s Arts and Culture Days happening throughout August.

READ MORE: Local drag artists take over Caffe Fantastico every month

The collective brings multiple performers to each event. They’ve held about a dozen, some at the library, some during pride, and are open to hosting more in the future.

“Drag queen story time had already been popularized,” Legge said. “Ours involves multiple players, we read a few stories, create a theme with live action storytelling and a craft at the end.”

Legge started Staches and Lashes with Henrietta Dubet when they were Mr. and Ms. Gay Vancouver Island.

“We wanted to run programs and events for the LGBTQ2+ community and to connect with kids and youth, and we get a great reception,” Legge said.

Most kids are three to eight and some show up in drag costume of their own.

“It’s all types of families, LGBTQ families, straight families, who see this as important to talk about,” Legge said. “It’s about gender creative kids, about loving who you love, and really important themes that kids understand.”

Really, kids love playing dress up and seem to understand drag more than most adults, Legge said.

This year’s theme is a focus on expecting the unexpected.

“You don’t have to get married. Dragons aren’t always scary. You might be different but you’re special and perfect in your way.”

Register at gvpl.ca.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Previous story
Hot wheels roll into Langford this weekend

Just Posted

Island Health extends warning after continued spike in overdoses

Public and drug users cautioned about stronger drugs

Esquimalt Fire Department rolls out 25-foot pig for Ribfest

The Esquimalt Fire Department hogged some hall space for a cheeky character

Man connected to April shooting in Langford to face bail hearing

Justin Lemmen charged with several weapons-related offences

BC Ferries sets fiscal records: $12M net earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2020

Ships sailed 700 more round trips compared to 2018

Final leg of Wharf Street bike lanes, Humboldt Street plaza set to open

The new plaza officially opens Thursday morning

Leave them alone: Vancouver Aquarium issues warning after several seal pups ‘disturbed’

Rescue centre staff report seeing more seal pups who’ve been handled inappropriately by humans

POLL: What is the main thing you would like to see improved on BC Ferries?

BC Ferries passengers are sounding off on what they would like to… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Aug. 13

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Feds consider building road to transport fish around Big Bar slide

Crews are moving rocks and boulders to create passageways in the Fraser River

Police dog helps nab violent offender after he flees from police on Vancouver Island

Multi-unit effort needed to apprehend John Wesley Shaw, 44, in Nanaimo Monday

VIDEO: Trudeau repeats non-apology for ‘standing up for jobs’ in SNC-Lavalin case

PM reiterates he disagrees with report, but accepts it and takes responsibility for his actions

Strong winds fuel northern B.C. wildfires; progress made on Eagle Bluff blaze

Eagle Bluff remains B.C.’s most threatening wildfire, burning near Oliver, B.C.

B.C. rider says he’s lucky to be alive after trail mishap

Gerald Cline credits rescuers, from fellow riders to Cumberland first responders

Weeding out the competition: Grand Forks to host cannabis contest at fall fair

Mayor to be among judges evaluating look, smell and ‘burnability’

Most Read