Black Canadians Forum hosted in Victoria for Black History Month

The first edition of the Regional Black Canadians Forum will be hosted in Victoria in February – Black History Month.

Open to British Columbians of African descent only, the forum is put on by the African Arts & Cultural Society, which has a mandate to “increase awareness and understanding of the richness and diversity of African Cultures, Arts, and traditions” through a number of programs.

In a media release, organizers says Black History and African Heritage Month is about “honouring the legacy of black Canadians, past and present.”

“Everyone should be held accountable to making Canada more inclusive of all,” the release states. The 2020 Black History Month theme is ‘Canadians of African Descent: Going forward, guided by the past.’

The African Arts & Cultural Society says the forum aims to “create a road map for black communities in B.C. to advance concrete solutions to the needs and challenges” they face. They hope to use experience-based data and recommendations to further inform the Canadian Strategic Action Plan for the International Decade for People of African Descent.

Through strategic planning sessions, panel discussions and presentations, participants are invited to share their perspectives on a wide variety of topics including black ownership and generating wealth, media representation, arts & black identity, mental and physical health and many more.

The forum is hosted Feb. 6 to 7 at the Greater Victoria Public Library (735 Broughton St.) The Feb. 7 community brunch and panel conference is open to all.

