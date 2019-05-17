Boating Awareness Week brings reminder to stay safe on the water

More than 100 Canadians a year die as a result of boat-related incidents

Rick Stiebel

News staff

More than 100 Canadians a year die as a result of boating-related incidents.

North American Safe Boating Awareness Week, May 18 to 24, is an appropriate time time to test the waters to make sure you take every precaution to ensure you don’t add to that tragic number.

Considering many people view the Victoria Day weekend as the unofficial launch of summer, the Canadian Safe Boating Council is sharing some important advice with the 16 million recreational boaters in Canada.

READ ALSO: Drinking and boating can be a lethal combination

The five key points include wearing a life jacket, boating sober, taking a boating course, preparing yourself and your vessel, and being aware of the risks of immersion in cold water.

With alcohol linked to four out of every 10 boating fatalities in Canada, there is growing concerns among boating safety advocacy groups, enforcement agencies and first responders that the legalization of cannabis will add to that statistic.

For more information on staying completely safe on the water, sail over to csbc.ca.

