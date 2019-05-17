Boating Awareness Week brings reminder to stay safe on the water

More than 100 Canadians a year die as a result of boat-related incidents

Rick Stiebel

News staff

More than 100 Canadians a year die as a result of boating-related incidents.

North American Safe Boating Awareness Week, May 18 to 24, is an appropriate time time to test the waters to make sure you take every precaution to ensure you don’t add to that tragic number.

Considering many people view the Victoria Day weekend as the unofficial launch of summer, the Canadian Safe Boating Council is sharing some important advice with the 16 million recreational boaters in Canada.

READ ALSO: Drinking and boating can be a lethal combination

The five key points include wearing a life jacket, boating sober, taking a boating course, preparing yourself and your vessel, and being aware of the risks of immersion in cold water.

With alcohol linked to four out of every 10 boating fatalities in Canada, there is growing concerns among boating safety advocacy groups, enforcement agencies and first responders that the legalization of cannabis will add to that statistic.

For more information on staying completely safe on the water, sail over to csbc.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
BC Ferries announce delay between Otter Bay and Swartz Bay

Just Posted

Montreal police seek victims of man arrested in Victoria

Man arrested on charges of trafficking and procurement persons under 18

Saanich sprinters dominate Island track championships

Oak Bay girls team first in overall standings

B.C. group on the hunt for Cadboro Bay sea monster

British Columbia Scientific Cryptozoology Club investigating reports of Cadborosaurus

Counselling addresses the trauma that can lead to crime

Men’s Trauma Centre in Victoria offers 15 free one-hour sessions

Victoria city staff tasked to determine work involved to phase out horse-drawn carriages

The motion set to be debated in September during strategic planning

B.C. legislature clerk in spending scandal retires after wrongdoing found

Clerk Craig James and sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz were suspended last November

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of May 14

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should horse-drawn carriages be phased out in the City of Victoria?

Horse-drawn carriage companies are again getting a rough ride in the City… Continue reading

Island outdoor enthusiasts petitioning as military cracks down on weapons range trespassers

Canadian Forces announces it is enforcing the boundaries of its range on Nanaimo’s Westwood Ridges

Canada first in the world to approve injectable hydromorphone to treat opioid addiction

B.C. has had one of the only clinics in the country offering such a treatment to a small group of people

VIDEO: Man nearly run over by his own SUV at B.C. boat launch

The electric vehicle caught on fire after it was pulled from the water

Indigenous teen’s treatment while disclosing abuse indicative of ‘pattern’

Video shows a male officer asking pointed questions of a young woman describing a sexual assault

Island father’s anguish remains three years after son’s murder

Derek Descoteau remembered as a young man with such a great future ahead

WorkSafe fines Vancouver Canuck owners’ farm $53,690 after bus fails inspection

Farm vehicle was at risk of ‘brake failure:’ decision

Most Read