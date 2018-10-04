Annalise Matautia inspects a butterfly during Wednesday’s launch of the Victoria Butterfly Gardens e-pass, at the Brentwood Bay attraction. (GVPL photo)

Butterflies and more on display with new library pass

Victoria Butterfly Gardens and Greater Victoria Public Library partner with e-pass

Butterfly kisses are free through the Greater Victoria Public Library.

To celebrate BC Library Month, the GVPL announced a new program that embodies the magic of transformation: the Victoria Butterfly Gardens e-pass.

“Libraries are transformational,” said Maureen Sawa, CEO, Greater Victoria Public Library. “A good metaphor for learning is the lifecycle of a butterfly, from caterpillar through chrysalis. We learn in different phases and grow through experience. I’m proud that Greater Victoria residents can expand their minds through this innovative program.”

The e-pass provides free general admission to the Gardens for up to five people: up to two adults and up to a combination of three children (five to 12 years) or students (13 to 17 years); children under five are free. The e-passes are valid for seven days and can be redeemed for a single visit.

“Victoria Butterfly Gardens is looking forward to the new partnership with GVPL to welcome local families to our tropical jungle,” said Ronalea Rischmiller, general manager of Victoria Butterfly Gardens. “Guests of all ages can get up close with nature as they stroll through the rainforest amongst the free-flying birds and butterflies.”

The Butterfly Gardens pass is the second electronic pass in the GVPL Culture and Recreation Pass Program; the other e-pass partner is Craigdarroch Castle. The e-pass is borrowed the same way an ebook is checked out from the library — on a patron’s mobile device, such as an iPhone or iPad, using the CloudLibrary app.

“I look forward to the new ways GVPL is creating opportunities to share fun, educational experiences with my family,” said GVPL patron Jennifer Matautia. “We can easily download the electronic pass, visit Victoria Butterfly Gardens, then borrow a book from the library on a related topic – like The Very Hungry Caterpillar – to read together at home.”

To find out more, visit butterflygardens.com or gvpl.ca.


Ronalea Rischmiller, general manager of Victoria Butterfly Gardens, hands a brochure to Annalise Matautia and her mother Jennifer during Wednesday’s launch of the GVPL Victoria Butterfly Gardens e-pass at the Brentwood Bay attraction. (GVPL photo)

