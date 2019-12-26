The CRD Arts Advisory Council (AAC) has openings for volunteers who will make key decisions on issues relating to arts throughout the Greater Victoria region in 2020. (Black Press Media file photo)

Capital Regional District seeks volunteers to fill Arts Advisory Council

Application deadline is on Jan. 30, 2020 at 4:30 p.m.

The Capital Regional District is looking for artistic individuals looking to improve the community,

The CRD Arts Advisory Council (AAC) has openings for volunteers who make key decisions on issues relating to arts throughout Greater Victoria in 2020.

Members of the AAC are expected to promote the arts through the creation, exhibition, and performance of artistic works. The council plays a key role in providing advice on which art funding applications should be approved or denied.

READ MORE: Nearly $10 million announced for B.C. arts groups

The AAC consists of 12 volunteer members in non-paid positions. Members with training and work experience in the arts, not-for-profit sector, or public sector funding are assets.

Meetings take place on the first Tuesday evening of each month, with the exception of July, August, and December.

If chosen, volunteers are appointed one year at a time, with the possibility of extension for up to eight years.

Interested applicants are asked to provide a letter or resume detailing their experience and why they’re interested in this volunteer position.

The application deadline is Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Submissions can be delivered to 625 Fisgard St. or email artsdevelopment@crd.bc.ca.

For more information, call 250-360-3205.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Saanich middle school’s modern twist on French folk wins Canada-wide music competition

Just Posted

Capital Regional District seeks volunteers to fill Arts Advisory Council

Application deadline is on Jan. 30, 2020 at 4:30 p.m.

VIDEO: Saanich middle school’s modern twist on French folk wins Canada-wide music competition

Arbutus Global Middle Schools takes home second win in Canadian Music Class Challenge

MLA says Bill 41 undoes legacy of discrimination, but calls for more action

Adam Olsen also rejects criticism of United Nations Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples

Police incident impacts downtown Victoria traffic on Christmas

Police, Emergency Response Team, have responded to the 700-block of Pandora

Meet the Greater Victoria workers holding down the fort on Christmas Day

Local servers, first responders, taxi drivers and more come into work

QUIZ: How much do you know about Christmas?

Put your knowledge of the holiday to the test with these 20 questions

POLL: Will you be going out on New Year’s Eve?

As the clock winds down on another year, Greater Victoria residents prepare… Continue reading

Police investigating homicide in Duncan on Christmas Day

Nearby in Charles Hoey Park, a tent had been set up.

Police call survival of crash victim “a Christmas miracle”

The SUV plunged 60 feet towards the Similkameen River and then flew into the air

Queen addresses bumpy year while Harry and Megan celebrate Christmas in Canada

Prince Harry, his wife, Meghan and son are rumoured to be in B.C.

Surfing Santas ride waves along Florida’s Space Coast

The ride took place Christmas Eve on Coco Beach

UPDATE: Second earthquake hits off north coast of Vancouver Island, Christmas Day

A 6.2 magnitude quake was recorded Christmas Eve

VIDEO: Police warning public about holiday traffic leads today’s top stories

Watch a selection of our top features for Dec. 24

Aerial spraying planned to prevent gyspy moth problem at Lake Cowichan

Invasive insects can travel widely, and cause significant damage: province

Most Read