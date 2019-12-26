Capital Regional District seeks volunteers to fill Arts Advisory Council

Application deadline is on Jan. 30, 2020 at 4:30 p.m.

The Capital Regional District is looking for artistic individuals looking to improve the community,

The CRD Arts Advisory Council (AAC) has openings for volunteers who make key decisions on issues relating to arts throughout Greater Victoria in 2020.

Members of the AAC are expected to promote the arts through the creation, exhibition, and performance of artistic works. The council plays a key role in providing advice on which art funding applications should be approved or denied.

The AAC consists of 12 volunteer members in non-paid positions. Members with training and work experience in the arts, not-for-profit sector, or public sector funding are assets.

Meetings take place on the first Tuesday evening of each month, with the exception of July, August, and December.

If chosen, volunteers are appointed one year at a time, with the possibility of extension for up to eight years.

Interested applicants are asked to provide a letter or resume detailing their experience and why they’re interested in this volunteer position.

The application deadline is Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Submissions can be delivered to 625 Fisgard St. or email artsdevelopment@crd.bc.ca.

For more information, call 250-360-3205.

