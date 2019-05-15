Central Saanich Police are looking to maintain community ties by hosting a May 18 meet and greet. (Peninsula News Review File)

Central Saanich Police open doors to community

Public can chat to officers, check out cruisers and equipment on May 18

Central Saanich Police are opening their doors for a public meet and greet, where visitors can talk to officers over a coffee and check out their equipment.

As part of their 2019 Police Week initiative, people are invited to attend the detachment at 1903 Mt Newton Cross Rd. between 1 and 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 18.

ALSO READ: RCMP challenge residents to Cram the Cruiser

The police service’s motto is “Strength through community” and leadership says they place great value in maintaining strong ties with residents.

“It’s an opportunity for citizens to meet our employees on a more personal basis,” says Deputy Chief Derren Lench.

“We’re a community police service and the way we operate is with the support of the community. It’s an opportunity for us to be on hand to meet citizens and families socially, or to hear specific concerns.”

Lench says families are welcome and there will be a number of activities to keep the kids occupied, such as face painting, balloons and trying on a police uniform.

ALSO READ: Thieves target Sidney in multiple car break-ins late Monday night

In addition to Central Saanich officers, Sgt. Kyle Sims of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team will be in attendance. Sims intends to demonstrate a specialist vehicle, and some of his equipment and kit.

Central Saanich Police cruisers can often be seen driving around the district, and many of these vehicles will be available for visitors to sit in at the event.


