Church of the Advent hosts Gifts of the Season

The Church of the Advent in Colwood invites West Shore residents to Gifts of the Season: An Afternoon of Story and Song on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 1 p.m. (Pixabay photo)

Rick Stiebel

News Staff

The Church of the Advent is extending an invitation to West Shore residents and public officials from Colwood and Langford to “Gifts of the Season: An Afternoon of Story and Song.

The event, which takes place on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 1 p.m., brings together music, reflection and narration with a focus on hope, peace, love and presence.

The event is an opportunity to come together as a community.

The event will conclude with time to mingle over apple cider and holiday cookies.

The Church of the Advent is at 510 Mt. View Ave. in Colwood. Cash donations will be accepted. Visit colwoodanglican.ca for more information.