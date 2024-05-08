 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

BREAKING: West Shore RCMP responding to incident in Langford

Residents on Timber View are being asked to stay in their homes
Jordy Cunningham
Jordy Cunningham
web1_240507-gng-police-presense_1
West Shore RCMP are responding to an incident in the 1100 block of Timber View in Langford of Tuesday, May 7. (Mike Kelly/Facebook)

West Shore RCMP are responding to an incident in the 1100 block of Timber View in Langford.

It’s believed the incident started before 8 p.m.

RCMP have the area blocked off and are asking residents in the neighbourhood to stay inside their homes.

More to come.

READ MORE: VicPD looks to identify cyclist accused of spitting on vehicle’s passengers

Jordy Cunningham

About the Author: Jordy Cunningham

Hailing from Ladner, B.C., I have been passionate about sports, especially baseball, since I was young. In 2018, I graduated from Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops with a Bachelor of Journalism degree
Read more