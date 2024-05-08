BREAKING: West Shore RCMP responding to incident in Langford

Residents on Timber View are being asked to stay in their homes

West Shore RCMP are responding to an incident in the 1100 block of Timber View in Langford.

It’s believed the incident started before 8 p.m.

RCMP have the area blocked off and are asking residents in the neighbourhood to stay inside their homes.

We are currently responding to an incident on the 1100 block of Timberview in Langford. There is a heavy police presence at this location. The situation is contained by police however, we respectfully ask that the surrounding residents stay inside their home and give Police the… — West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) May 8, 2024

More to come.

