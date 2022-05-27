Climb Greater Victoria stairs and hills to raise funds for Power To Be

Power To Summit runs virtually to support those with different abilities

Nathan Bull, then 8, takes to the trails around Westwood Lake in Nanaimo on an adaptive trail rider during a Power to Be outing in 2019. (Black Press Media file photo)

A Greater Victoria non-profit that promotes active opportunities for people of all abilities hopes residents will climb a mountain to support the cause.

Power To Be hosts Power To Summit this weekend, with teams working together to complete the equivalent of the full elevation of Mount Everest. Racers can gain that altitude anywhere: running the stairs at home or those in a park such as Havenwood in Colwood, hiking up a trail such as Gonzales Hill, or even climbing a steep street.

In the spirit of Power To Be, racers can expect a little competition and a lot of fun, with recognition along the way for such things as best dressed and team spirit, along with social media challenges.

Power To Be began in 1998 to help people living with a disability or other barriers to access nature. The idea grew into a community, connecting participants to adventures, and supporters to opportunities, collectively redefining the definition of ability.

Power to Summit runs May 27 to 29. The race cut off for winning prizes is May 29 at 4 p.m. with a post-race celebration an hour later.

Register online at powertobe.ca.

