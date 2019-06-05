Volunteer firefighter Steve Clarke shows four-year-old Michael Paquette how to use a fire hose during Colwood Fire Rescue’s annual open house at the fire hall last year. (Black Press file photo)

Colwood, View Royal fire ready for annual open houses

Demonstrations, equipment displays, fire trucks, treats and fun for the family June 8 and 9

Want to learn more about your local fire department?

View Royal and Colwood residents will have the chance to do so on June 8 and 9.

View Royal Fire Rescue and Colwood Fire Rescue open their doors to the public as part of their annual fire hall open house.

READ ALSO: View Royal Fire celebrates 70th anniversary

There will be demonstrations, equipment displays, fire trucks, treats and fun for the family.

The View Royal Fire Rescue Open House takes place on Saturday, June 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 333 Island Hwy. Parking will be limited so attendees are being asked to consider alternative methods of transportation.

The Colwood Fire Rescue Open House will be on Sunday, June 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3215 Metchosin Rd. Hot dogs will be available by donation in support of the Colwood Volunteer Firefighters’ community initiatives.

READ ALSO: Colwood fire open house draws big crowd, smiles

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Oak Bay’s Kind Kids Club pronounces June 10 as Kindness Day
Next story
Churchmouse spring sale aims to offer beyond $10,000 to charity

Just Posted

Sooke nurse suspended over medical breach

It’s the second time nurse has gone before inquiry board

Sooke Philharmonic Orchestra welcomes summer with two concerts

Classical musical events planned for Sooke and Metchosin

‘Nascar’ of cycling road racing comes to Victoria

Canadian Masters Road Cycling Championships take place June 7 to 9

Humans unknowingly eat 100,000 particles of plastic per year, says new UVic study

Micro-plastics smaller than sesame seeds

Saanich appearance and protest of anti-SOGI speaker an exercise in free speech, says pastor

Pastor says he is ‘grateful’ both sides of debates could ‘freely speak’

VIDEO: Rescue of injured 74-year-old U.S. hiker spins out of control

Officials said she was treated at a trauma centre and listed in stable condition

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of June 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should the City of Victoria cut back on Canada Day celebrations?

The Victoria Police Department says its current budget will not allow it… Continue reading

1,700 cans, 526 oz of whiskey, helicopters but no arrests at B.C. village house party

RCMP say no laws were broken at the ‘rather large’ party

Parents of B.C. man missing for 3 months under mental health act plead for information

Ryan McAuley has not been seen since Feb. 15

Vancouver Island resident suing municipality for $250K over contents of stormwater creek

Homeowner taking Town of Comox to Supreme Court in $250,000 lawsuit

Man runs B.C.’s Highway of Tears to spread message of hope

Adam Prytula travelled from Prince George to Prince Rupert on foot in three weeks

Penticton bans sitting and lying down on some sidewalks

The council voted 5-2 in favour of the bylaw amendments at the meeting on June 4

Accordion player banned from playing in Vancouver Island town

Accordions ‘make too much noise’ according to Town official

Most Read