Colwood, View Royal fire ready for annual open houses

Demonstrations, equipment displays, fire trucks, treats and fun for the family June 8 and 9

Volunteer firefighter Steve Clarke shows four-year-old Michael Paquette how to use a fire hose during Colwood Fire Rescue’s annual open house at the fire hall last year. (Black Press file photo)

Want to learn more about your local fire department?

View Royal and Colwood residents will have the chance to do so on June 8 and 9.

View Royal Fire Rescue and Colwood Fire Rescue open their doors to the public as part of their annual fire hall open house.

There will be demonstrations, equipment displays, fire trucks, treats and fun for the family.

The View Royal Fire Rescue Open House takes place on Saturday, June 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 333 Island Hwy. Parking will be limited so attendees are being asked to consider alternative methods of transportation.

The Colwood Fire Rescue Open House will be on Sunday, June 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3215 Metchosin Rd. Hot dogs will be available by donation in support of the Colwood Volunteer Firefighters’ community initiatives.

